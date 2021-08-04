Fortnite's shrinking chair and why it keeps getting smaller with every update

Fortnite fans have noticed a peculiar chair that shrinks more and more after every Season 7 update.

So, what exactly is going on with this chair landmark? Epic Games has caused it to get smaller and smaller as the Season moves on. Is there a specific reason for this?

Let's dive into the shrinking chair saga and see why this specific item on the Fortnite island is becoming tiny. Near Retail Row, players will locate a hill with this chair, a chest, and an ammo box to investigate.

The story behind the shrinking chair in Fortnite Season 7

Image via Epic Games

This red recliner has been gradually losing its size in Fortnite Season 7 since v16.40. Per the Fortnite Fandom Wiki, here is the schedule of updates that coincided with the chair growing smaller.

In v16.40 it has been shrunk.

it has been shrunk. In v16.50 it has been shrunk again.

it has been shrunk again. In v17.00 it is smaller than an ammobox.

it is smaller than an ammobox. In v17.10 small, really small.

small, really small. In v17.20 smaller and smaller.

#Fortnite It seems the Following chair has been shrinking every update, and In v17.30 it was updated again and here's how It looks now



seems like Epic will keep shrinking It till it disappears! pic.twitter.com/11VTcWbWF3 — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) August 3, 2021

Now, as Fortnite moves past its v17.30 update, the chair has shrunk even further. The location isn't a great spot for loot, but the phenomenon of the shrinking chair has seen players flock to the area.

YouTuber PlayStationGrenade has touched on the chair in a series of Fortnite videos. He even challenged Epic Games to keep on shrinking this chair, which they have.

A comment by one of his viewers matches up with a tweet made by a Fortnite fan. What if the island and everything around the chair is growing? What if the chair isn't shrinking at all?

What if the chair isn't shrinking, what if everything around it (island, UFO, people) are getting bigger — The Ultra Jaff (@37Jaff) August 2, 2021

At this point, there is no known reason for this chair to shrink other than some incredible speculation. The theory about the island getting bigger and this chair being some anomaly really makes one wonder.

This could simply be a gag by the Fortnite developers over at Epic Games. Did they do this to see if anyone noticed and now they are keeping up with the prank?

Or maybe it was done by accident one week, someone pointed it out, and they continued to shrink it as new Fortnite updates were implemented? Either the players will find out soon or the mystery of the shrinking chair will remain unsolved.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul