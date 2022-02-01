Fortnite's The Foundation is unbeatable unless you bring your fishing tools

The Foundation might be one of the toughest bosses in Fortnite's history, but even he has certain weaknesses. From the looks of it, bosses in the game are often defenseless against the most unusual strategies.

For instance, in Chapter 3, players have been using the Harpoon Gun to easily defeat The Foundation and get their hands on the Mythic MK Seven Assault Rifle.

Recently, a player on the r/FortNiteBR subreddit joked about how The Foundation fears the Harpoon Gun. While some players were surprised to learn about it, others shared how they've always used the weapon to defeat the boss.

How to defeat The Foundation in Fortnite with the Harpoon Gun

Apparently, taking on The Foundation in a gunfight is a nightmare for loopers. The Mythic MK Seven Assault Rifle becomes severely overpowered when matched with the boss' massive HP and aim.

Hence, players have come up with a unique strategy where they build high enough, and pull the boss above with a Harpoon Gun. When The Foundation falls from a good height, he takes significant fall damage that leaves him with a nominal amount of health or kills him entirely.

Interestingly, fall damage in Epic Games' BR title scales with the character's HP. Apart from the shield, The Foundation has 1250 HP, which can be easily exhausted with the aforementioned strategy.

In the absence of the Harpoon Gun, players have no choice but to engage in a 1v1 fight with The Foundation. Or they can try to hide in a nearby bush and steadily deal damage until he finds them.

The Fortnite community reacts to 'The Foundation vs Harpoon Gun'

As it turns out, not all loopers are aware of the Harpoon Gun's true potential. They have never tried to use it against a boss, and were eliminated due to this lack of information on many occasions.

Others, on the flip side, were delighted to share their Chapter 3 experiences on the subreddit. Such players naturally want the Harpoon Gun to stay in the game, and hope that Epic Games doesn't put it in the vault anytime soon.

The Foundation has 1000 HEALTH and is impossible to kill.... unless you have a harpoon gun

It is certainly amusing how an entity as intimidating as The Foundation is scared of a fishing tool. To say the least, Fortnite players never fail to come up with unique solutions (modern problems require modern solutions!).

As of now, Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway and a ton of new content is about to arrive in the upcoming season. This includes the Covert Canyon POI and the Mythic Stinger SMG.

