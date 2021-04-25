Fortnite safe locations in Season 6: Full list of locations revealed

The best thing about Fortnite is being able to find some amazing loot during a match.

Fortnite has some extensive and awesome loot hidden throughout the island; all it then comes down to is which player grabs it first. Finding this loot often determines who will be the winner at the end of the match. New additions to safes have had players scurrying the map in search of great loot and completing challenges.

Here is an extensive look at where some of the new safes are.

Safe locations in Fortnite

Sales are located throughout the entire map. A lot of them are saddled together, while others are scattered throughout.

Coral Castle

(Image via Epic)

There are three safes in this POI. One is hidden in the main castle, while the other two are located directly behind the castle on the left side, near a monument. The third is above the main castle in a smaller tower.

Stealthy Stronghold

Advertisement

There are five saves in Stealthy Stronghold. Two are located directly next to each other at the very back of the location where the river curves. Two more are located on the opposite sides of each other, inside watchtowers. The last safe is located on the right watchtower, at the entrance to Pleasant Park.

Pleasant Park

Pleasant Park is a great place to land in Fortnite and has a lot of safes in it. Players can find a total of 10 saves while visiting Pleasant Park. Essentially, there is one safe in every single house in Pleasant Park, so players should not miss this.

Craggy Cliffs

While visiting Craggy Cliffs, Fortnite players should be able to find eight safes. There is one safe in the main Sticks Restaurant and seven on the left side of the restaurant. The four smaller buildings contain a chest, with one containing a total of four of their own.

Steamy Stacks

(Image via Epic)

Advertisement

Steamy stacks has a total of five safes. One of them is located at the back right corner in the larger warehouse, while the next four are all located near the parking lot in the three buildings in front of it.

Sweaty Sands

Sweaty sans has a total of 12 saves. All the saves are located in the middle of steamy stacks. They range from the larger red umbrella buildings to the trailer park on the left corner.

Dirty Docks

Dirty Docks has nine saves. There is one safe in each warehouse. Aside from this, there is also one safe at the very end of dirty docks in front of the crane machines.

Weekly challenge is open 3 safes with bars in them, and I just realized they don’t have a visual sound effect anymore, which may have been changed in the last update. They don’t make sound either and are generally hidden in corners or basements so it’s hard finding them — Fortnite Switch Physics (@PhysicsSwitch) April 22, 2021

Misty Meadows

This POI in Fortnite has the most safe locations. Here, players can find around 16 saves. Similar to Pleasant Park, there is almost one safe for every building. The only safe that is not directly in the small town is the one in a small red shed by the pier.