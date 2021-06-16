Fortnite Satellite Stations (Chapter 2 Season 7): How to visit them and destroy IO equipments

Fortnite players need to listen to Abstrakt for a while if they intend to complete the Week 2 Challenges that have just been dropped. Along with the Challenges, several Imagined Order satellite stations have also been added to the island. The Imagined Order is currently keeping a close watch on all the alien activity on the island that started with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

If players want to complete the Week 2 Challenges, they need to go into these satellite stations and destroy equipment. Abstrakt needs this equipment destroyed so that the IO guards will be distracted, and he can finish his last mural. Players will also have to help him acquire spray cans for the mural, but that is a whole other quest. All the satellite station locations are marked on the map and are therefore not very hard to locate. The satellites on the rooftops of these stations glow red, and can be easily spotted even at night time.

Here is a list of all the locations where players can find satellite stations on Fortnite island:

Discovery Dish - Believer Beach

Deep Woods Dish - Stealthy Stronghold

Dinky Dish - Craggy Cliffs

Dampy Dish - Slurpy Swamp

Defiant Dish - Weeping Woods

Dockside Dish - Dirty Docks.

Destined Dish - Misty Meadow

How to destroy IO equipment in Fortnite Season 7

Once players have located a station on Fortnite Island, they only have to enter it and destroy pretty much any equipment that they can lay eyes on. Any piece of equipment will count, including computer screens, data servers, the rooftop satellite and others. A bar will pop up to show the progress whenever a satellite is destroyed.

Players can complete the quest from a single station. However, they need to be aware of IO guards who might pop out from anywhere and deal huge damage. As other players will also be completing the quests, it is best to be alert while completing the task. These stations also stack a lot of loot so it is best to check all corners and open all boxes.

Fortnite players will earn 30,000XP for completing this quest.

Edited by Gautham Balaji