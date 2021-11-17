Fortnite Save The World players can now earn Battle Royale XP without playing the mode

The XP grind in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has become easier as players will now be rewarded with Battle Royale XP after playing Save the World.

It is self-evident that Fortnite Save the World lost its relevance in 2021. Epic Games has certainly come up with the ideal solution to draw the attention of players back towards the survival PvE experience.

STW News @Fortnite_STW Earnable Battlepass XP has officially been enabled in STW!! Earnable Battlepass XP has officially been enabled in STW!! https://t.co/uDy80hcxZn

Here's everything players need to know about the Battle Pass XP that can be earned by playing Save the World.

How to earn Battle Royale XP by playing Fortnite Save the World

There are several ways through which players can earn Battle Royale XP from Save the World. This includes events such as Frostnite and dungeons like The Lab and Crypts.

A Reddit post explained all the methods that can grant XP in Save the World:

It is no surprise that many Fortnite Battle Royale veterans originally used to play Save the World. However, with the rise of the Battle Royale mode, players had no incentive to play the survival game.

Getting XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is undoubtedly easy but also sweaty at the same time. Players who do not rely on glitches, and wish to earn XP just by playing games, often struggle to get good results owing to tryhard lobbies.

Following patch 18.40, such players can play Save the World and get XP easily.

It is worth noting that the XP reward doesn't get stacked with each wave in modes such as Endurance. Instead, players get awarded based on the maximum number of waves they clear.

When will Fortnite Chapter 3 release?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is nearing its end, and naturally, the majority of players have already completed their Battle Pass.

Even though the aforementioned XP methods won't be too beneficial in the remaining weeks of Chapter 2 Season 8, players can certainly grind XP quickly during Chapter 3.

HYPEX, on Twitter, has confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 3 will be released on December 7. The developers won't release Chapter 2 Season 9, and Chapter 2 Season 10.

HYPEX @HYPEX Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.



These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol. Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol.

Fortnite will be shut down temporarily for two days yet again, as the Black Hole event will repeat itself on December 5 and December 6.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Choosing between Save the World and Battle Royale has been a dilemma for many players over the years, and the issue has finally been resolved with Epic Games' aforementioned decision.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar