Fortnite Scarlet commander gets a new style variant

The Scarlet Commander outfit in Fortnite has just received a new style with the latest Item Shop. Both the male and female versions of the Scarlet Commander are heavily used by sweaty players, who can now boast the skin in a new style.

The latest Item Shop in Fortnite is certainly a dream come true for try-hard players as it is full of skins that are mostly used by sweats.

Here's how the new Scarlet Commander style looks and other skins that arrived in the Item Shop in Fortnite.

New Scarlet Commander style in Fortnite

Originally, the Scarlet Commander outfit only had a red and black color scheme. However, the developers have now added a green edit style to the female version of the skin.

Unfortunately, the brand-new style isn't available for the male skin yet.

New Scarlet Commander style in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

The new style definitely looks great, and it'd be great if Epic Games added it for the male skin as well.

Players can buy the latest Scarlet Commander skin with the new edit style for 800 V-bucks.

Popular and rare Fortnite skins finally return to the Item Shop

Alongside the new style mentioned above, the Fortnite Item Shop for August 18 has featured many popular cosmetic items and emotes.

Recon Expert

The plain and simple Recon Expert skin made it to the Item Shop's Featured section due to its rarity. It is available for 1200 V-bucks, which is not a huge price considering that it is one of the rarest skins in Fortnite's history.

Recon Expert in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Aura

Aura is another tryhard skin worth 800 V-bucks that is used a lot in Fortnite. So much so that the community fears players that use this skin in matches.

Aura skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The owners of the Aura skin are usually sweaty players who like to win games by hook, or by crook.

Blinding Lights

The Blinding Lights emote is arguably one of the best Emotes in Fortnite. It arrived in the game through the Icon Series in Chapter 2 Season 4. However, players still use it on the spawn island.

Goalbound soccer skins

Back in the day, the Goalbound soccer skins had made a huge name for themselves in the Fortnite community. They finally returned to the Item Shop on August 18.

These are the skins available in the Goalbound set:

Poised Playmaker

Finnese Finisher

Clinical Crosser

Dynamic Dribbler

Midfield Maestro

Super Striker

Stalwart Sweeper

Aerial Threat

Goalbound set in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

While some players consider the Goalbound skins sweaty, others simply like them for a sporty look.

All in all, the Item Shop in Fortnite for August 18 looks tempting for try-hard players in the community. It is worth noting that a Morty Fortnite skin will also arrive in the shop before the end of Chapter 2 Season 7.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

