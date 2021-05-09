Fortnite Season 6 infinite XP glitch at Slurpy Swamp: How to do it

Fortnite Season 6 has experienced its fair share of XP glitches this season. Most of them have already been patched. However, with only two days left for the new update to be released, players have discovered a new XP glitch in Fortnite

Using these Fortnite XP glitches isn't illegal. Moreover, it helps players max out their battle passes quicker. Although the XP grind in Fortnite is comparatively easier this season, it can still get boring at times. In such a scenario, exploiting glitches helps to break from the mundane.

How to exploit the Fortnite Season 6 XP glitch at Slurpy Swamps

For this Fortnite XP glitch to work effectively, players will need to find a vehicle and a set of Chonker tires. The tires and cars can be found at any gas station on the island. For easier access to Slurpy Swamps, players can land at the gas station outside Misty Meadows.

Once there, players will find a car in the garage, along with a set of Chonker tires. Then head over to Slurpy Swamps. Once at the swamps, build a platform on the water and dump the tires on the platform, breaking the platform and multiplying the tires. Fitting the tires on a car provides some XP. Players can shoot the tires and replace them with fresh ones. This process can be repeated endlessly.

As seen in the video, this Fortnite XP glitch allows players to earn XP every time they modify a vehicle successfully.

However, like other glitches, players should note that the Fortnite XP glitch may not work for everyone. Also, there is a good chance that this glitch will be patched out with the upcoming Fortnite 16.40 update. Players should capitalize on this glitch while they still can.