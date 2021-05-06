Fortnite is known for its incredible events that typically happen to close out a season.

Season 6 of Chapter 2 has been a wild ride. Currently, Fortnite is entangled in a massive storyline with Gotham's Caped Crusader. Batman has been a focal point with his own comic, where he is trapped in a BR loop on the island.

This could easily lead to one of the game's most beautifully done, cinematic, and at times, interactive, events. Much like seasons prior, with Marvel Comics characters taking over the island, this one could see DC Comics characters, particularly those out to get Batman, arriving.

Fortnite Season 6: Top 5 DC Villians who could appear during the season end event

#5 - Black Mask

Image via WB Games Montreal

Black Mask is one of Batman's most realistic villains. The world of Fortnite, with guns and ruthlessness to be the last one standing, fits Black Mask perfectly.

Thanks to Harley Quinn, it’s confirmed that more villains from Gotham City will be coming to Fortnite very soon!



(Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1) pic.twitter.com/7CIUOeRNJ6 — 💜Prowling Gambino💚 (@ProwlingGambino) April 20, 2021

In one issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, Harley Quinn all but confirmed other characters being pulled into the world of Fortnite. There haven't been many details past that, but Black Mask would be a great villain addition to the game.

#4 - Catwoman

Image via Epic Games

Catwoman has played a large part in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point. At times, she is seen as a hero, but at the end of the day, Catwoman only cares about Catwoman. While she has had a skin in the game before, a new one may be on its way to match her comic appearance. This is almost a guarantee at this point, if the Season 6 finale event has to do with the host of DC characters.

#3 - Harley Quinn

Image via Epic Games

Harley Quinn falls into the same category as Catwoman. She plays a part in the Batman/Fortnite comic crossover. While seen as an anti-hero, Harley Quinn is definitely a villain. There is no way she doesn't appear in the event. Harley Quinn has been in Fortnite for a long time and it only makes sense for her to be there.

#2 - Deathstroke

Image via DC Comics

Deathstroke has been seen as a Teen Titans villain, but he was originally one of Batman's rogues. The mercenary is sure to have a part to play in any Season 6 end event.

The Catwoman Zero outfit will release on May 18th, and the Deathstroke Zero Outfit will release on June 1st, as noted by an update to the Batman Fortnite Zero Point blog post pic.twitter.com/fW0GRYBhC5 — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) May 6, 2021

There are indications of a Deathstroke skin coming to Fortnite. Along with Batman not having a clue on who all have been pulled to the island, a surprise appearance by this classic villain only makes sense.

#1 - Joker

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite would be foolish to not include Joker in a Season 6 ending event. Joker is Batman's most famous and deadly villain. He was introduced to the game with the Last Laugh Bundle, already having a skin. A new one could be added, or the original could simply make an appearance again. There is no way Joker misses out on a chance to ruin Batman's day.