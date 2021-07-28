Fortnite Season 7: All locations to Plant Wiretaps (Week 8 Challenge)

Week 8 is officially underway for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. That means Season 7 is drawing closer and closer to a finale, though the last few weeks are certain to be jam packed with lots of events and happenings in the world of Fortnite.

With the new week here, there are new challenges. There are several challenges this week in the form of both Epic and Legendary. The full list can be found here.

One challenge players have this week is to plant wiretaps in Fortnite. Here are all the locations where it is possible to do so, so at to complete the challenge.

Plant wiretaps Fortnite

Place wiretaps Fortnite. Image via Fortnite INTEL

The official challenge tells players to "plant wiretaps at different key locations." This is the third stage in the "Get Slone's orders from a Payphone" set and will award 30,000 XP to Fortnite players who complete it. There are three different spots in each key location that players will need to place them at in order to complete the challenge.

Week 8 Legendary Challenges will go live in 2 hours! pic.twitter.com/X1CYB0jckg — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 28, 2021

There are five "key locations" for this challenge. The wiretaps in Fortnite can be found at several satellite dishes, including Dinky Dish, Dockside Dish, Defiant Dish, Lazy Lake and Catty Corner. Going to any of these locations and placing all three wiretaps will satisfy the requirement and award players 30,000 XP. This will also open up the next step, which is to interact with an IO operative's computer.

The legendary quests are just us running errands for slone now



Week 9 challenges will be picking up milk from Retail Row for slone — Comical (Wandavision Era) (@ComicaIBigSpoon) July 28, 2021

At Dinky Dish, to place wiretaps, Fortnite players will go to three of the corners of the fencing. Interact, and that will satisfy the challenge. At Dockside Dish, one of them will be in the southeast corner, the others will be at and near the satellite dish.

For Defiant Dish, one will be right at the dish and one will be in the southwest corner. The third is in the small building offset from the main area. The Lazy Lake wiretaps will be found in the building to the far east of the POI. Catty Corner wiretaps are found in the bottom of the POI, near the bunker at the eastern side.

Catty Corner. Image via Fortnite Wiki

This challenge is live now and players can begin completing them to earn lots of XP.

