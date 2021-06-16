Fortnite Season 7: Is the Lever-Action shotgun worth picking up?

The Fortnite Season 7 went live recently following the rollout of the v17.00 update. The new season features exciting new features such as the overall alien theme and UFOs being active in the game.

The island transitioned from a primal theme to one about an alien invasion. Consequently, gamers expected that the Primal set of weapons would be vaulted. The speculation was given legitimacy by data miners who revealed that Epic would indeed vault these weapons.

However, the developers have since unvaulted snipers and shotguns for Fortnite Season 7. Since then, the general chatter in the Fortnite community has been deliberating the value of the lever-action shotgun.

Fortnite Season 7: The Levar-Action shotgun has stiff competition

Shotguns are useful for close-range battles because they inflict hefty damage on the opponent in one shot. There are three types of shotgun available in the game right now. Therefore, gamers are confused about which one will be the best one to keep in their arsenal.

The Lever-Action Shotgun was added to Fortnite in Chapter 2, Season 5. To use the gun in Season 7, gamers will need to craft it from a Pump Shotgun or a Tac Shotgun.

With nuts and bolts, craft to construct once vaulted weapons. Turn an assault rifle into a burst assault rifle, a submachine gun into a rapid fire SMG, or a shotgun into a lever action shotgun. pic.twitter.com/tgdVOtyV11 — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) June 8, 2021

The Lever-Action shotgun has a DPS of 88.9 and deals 93.6 Damage to opponents. It has a fire rate of 0.95 and has a magazine capacity of six shots.

One significant property of the shotgun is that it takes time to reload. The Lever-Action Shotgun takes 6.6 seconds to reload and deals 45 damage to any structure.

Tactical Shotgun or Tac was the first shotgun to be added to Fortnite. Loopers love using the Tac-Shotgun as it is an effective close-range weapon.

Tac-shotgun has a DPS of 108 and deals damage of 72 to opponents in Fortnite. The fire rate is higher than the Lever-action shotgun as the Tac Shotgun notches a fire rate of 1.5. It has a magazine size of eight and takes 6.3 seconds to reload. Players can deal damage of 50 to any structure with this shotgun.

The Pump Shotgun was added to the game shortly after the Tac Shotgun. It has since become a popular addition to the looper's arsenal.

All of my weapons for a second, turned into the rare or ledgendary varient of a pump shotgun but with the uncommon colour. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/qpWWkssCHV — fishboy2000 (@fishboy20001) June 12, 2021

The Pump Shotgun has a DPS of 58.8 and deals 84 damage to opponents. With a magazine size of five and a fire rate of 0.7, the Pump Shotgun is a decent weapon that is beneficial for face-to-face duels.

Reloading the Pump Shotgun is easier as it takes just 5.5 seconds. The Pump Shotgun delivers 45 damage to structures.

According to statistics, the Tac Shotgun is the best one on the list of shotguns in Fortnite. The Lever-Action shotgun has decent statistics. However, it does not match up to the other two.

Gamers have complained that the Lever-Action shotgun lacks consistency and is difficult to operate during close combat. This gun is good for a first-time use experience. However, it is advisable to use the Pump action or the Tac shotgun for a better result and faster elimination of enemies.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen