Fortnite Season 7 leak reveals new unreleased weapon, "Gravy Goblin"

Epic Games has been delivering hit after hit in Fortnite Season 7. The season started with a bang, and the developers have maintained consistency by regularly rolling out new features and quests for loopers to complete.

Data miners are having a hard time keeping up with all the new updates and leaks coming out every week. The developers have successfully reignited the craze for Fortnite by implementing new elements to the game regularly.

It was recently revealed that a new weapon would soon be available in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Ever since data miners leaked the news, gamers have been curious to know more about it.

Fortnite Season 7: Rick Sanchez Battle Pass gun coming to the island soon

Fortnite transitioned from the Primal to Alien theme in Season 7. As a result, all the Primal weapons and bows have been vaulted by the developers.

To keep track with the Alien theme, Epic has introduced several sci-fi weapons to Fortnite. Some of these firearms are extremely popular and can be decisive in claiming the Victory Royale.

Data miners have recently revealed that an in-game file contains information regarding an unreleased weapon. Fans anticipated that this gun would come soon to Fortnite Season 7.

The weapon is codenamed Gravy Goblin, and it is expected that the in-game name will be different from the codename. Data miner iFireMonkey revealed that it was used by Rick Sanchez in the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass trailer.

Strings related to the "Gravy Goblin" (<-- that is a codename, it's not officially called this) aka the weapon used by Rick Sanchez in the Season 7 battle pass trailer:



- Target is Too Big

- Cannot GRAB Lifeforms

- Target is Incompatible

- Target is already being GRAB-ed pic.twitter.com/WRRnBKc1kS — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 4, 2021

The popular data miner also revealed important information regarding the upcoming gun. It was mentioned that the Gravity Gun, aka Gravy Goblin, is a Legendary weapon and will have 120 spare ammo.

The Gravy Goblin will be different from other weapons in Fortnite. It will not incur damage to opponents, but loopers will be able to pick up stuff and throw it at enemies to reduce their health.

More info:

Weapon Name - Gravity Gun/Gravy Goblin

Rarity - Legendary

Max Spare Ammo - 120

Damage - 0



Basically; you won't be able to "shoot" with this weapon, but you'll be able to pick up stuff and yeet it at people. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 4, 2021

Epic has already introduced several new features to the island following the v17.10 update. The Cosmic Summer event and the quests it came with were top-rated among loopers. Gamers also loved the summer-themed outfits that were released.

The new gun has been getting a lot of attention from gamers and data miners. It is evident that loopers are unable to wait for this weapon to be available in-game.

Epic has not yet revealed anything about the Gravy Goblin, but it is expected that the gun will be available following the v17.20 update.

Edited by Ravi Iyer