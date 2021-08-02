Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Floating Coral Castle, v17.50 and more

Loopers are about to witness the largest in-game concert in Fortnite since Travis Scott's Astronomical last year, and it goes without saying that the community is hyped up for it. Thanks to leakers, a constant stream of information has been trickling out.

In addition to the Rift Tour event, Coral Castle may finally be destroyed, either before the event following the Fortnite 17.30 update, or after the event concludes. Aside from Coral Castle's destruction, rumors also suggest that other artists may feature in the in-game event as well.

While this is more than likely not going to happen given a lot of reasons, a bit of wishful thinking hurts no one. With that being said, here are some Fortnite leaks that are bound to get players excited about the events that are about to unfold.

Excuse us, Ariana is coming!



Fortnite Presents the Rift Tour featuring @ArianaGrande kicks off August 6 at 6 PM ET #RiftTourhttps://t.co/1ljUFig39F pic.twitter.com/GDCnr24Wh9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 1, 2021

Fortnite Season 7 leaks are slowly becoming reality shattering

1) Coral Castle soon to be destroyed

Following the Fortnite 17.21 update, players got a clear indication that Coral Castle would indeed be destroyed, or at least parts of it anyway.

Now, with the Rift Tour event inching ever closer, leakers have begun to piece together evidence from the event trailer, and all signs point to one ultimate fact: Coral Castle will be destroyed very soon.

Within the #Fortnite Rift Tour trailer we can see that The Mothership main door has opened to begin the warm-up phase before abducting a POI. Meaning we can likely see this happen over Coral Castle before the first showtime occurs! pic.twitter.com/MRDtECVLck — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) August 1, 2021

In fact, leakers are confident that the POI may be destroyed even before the event takes place during the Fortnite 17.30 update, which is due to happen on August 3rd, 2021.

2) Ariana Grande's Fortnite Rift Tour may feature other artists

Rumors are spreading on social media that artists like The Weeknd, Lady Gaga and others could feature alongside Ariana Grande on the Rift Tour.

RUMOR: #Fortnite Ariana Grande's concert may feature The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga, and Nicki Minaj!



(keep In mind this is a rumor, nothing is confirmed) — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) August 2, 2021

However, as of this moment, leakers cannot confirm the rumor and all indications, including the interview that Ariana Grande did with Epic Games, point to the distinct fact that this will be a solo show.

While other leakers have found evidence of some sort of a collaboration, it is mostly based on a personal opinion and may simply be sheer coincidence at best.

The Weeknd put out a teaser video titled "The Dawn is Coming" and there are similarities to the Fortnite Rift Tour scenes of orange sky and sunset.

This could be for Rift Tour or is unrelated (see reply)



(Pointed out to me by @SaltyRacer and @ThexHail) pic.twitter.com/rCDSynS3G9 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) August 2, 2021

Again, personally I wouldn't take this as a related teaser video or anything and he seems to be teasing an upcoming song which coincidentally uses similar visuals.



I feel if it was for Fortnite the resemblance would be much clearer and maybe more hints in his teaser. — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) August 2, 2021

On the flipside, several fans are under the impression that other artists could feature but just as voices on songs, or as skins during the concert. Either way, loopers will have to wait until the event goes live to find out for themselves.

Or they could just use another skin like what they did with the drake part in the Travis event — RHYSISABOMB on Youtube (@RHYSISABOMB_YT) August 2, 2021

3) Fortnite version 17.50 is already being tested

Fortnite Season 7 seems to be on track, as version 17.50 is currently being tested by the developers. Given that the 17.30 update is due tomorrow, this is a good sign that things are proceeding according to plan.

Epic just started testing v17.50! pic.twitter.com/xFy3SMDtdF — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) August 2, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite Ariana Grande Concert - Start date, regional timings, free rewards, event venue, and more

Edited by Gautham Balaji