Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Floating Coral Castle, v17.50 and more

Loopers are about to witness the largest in-game concert in Fortnite since Travis Scott's Astronomical last year, and it goes without saying that the community is hyped up for it. Thanks to leakers, a constant stream of information has been trickling out.
In addition to the Rift Tour event, Coral Castle may finally be destroyed, either before the event following the Fortnite 17.30 update, or after the event concludes. Aside from Coral Castle's destruction, rumors also suggest that other artists may feature in the in-game event as well.
While this is more than likely not going to happen given a lot of reasons, a bit of wishful thinking hurts no one. With that being said, here are some Fortnite leaks that are bound to get players excited about the events that are about to unfold.
Fortnite Season 7 leaks are slowly becoming reality shattering
1) Coral Castle soon to be destroyed
Following the Fortnite 17.21 update, players got a clear indication that Coral Castle would indeed be destroyed, or at least parts of it anyway.
Now, with the Rift Tour event inching ever closer, leakers have begun to piece together evidence from the event trailer, and all signs point to one ultimate fact: Coral Castle will be destroyed very soon.
In fact, leakers are confident that the POI may be destroyed even before the event takes place during the Fortnite 17.30 update, which is due to happen on August 3rd, 2021.
2) Ariana Grande's Fortnite Rift Tour may feature other artists
Rumors are spreading on social media that artists like The Weeknd, Lady Gaga and others could feature alongside Ariana Grande on the Rift Tour.
However, as of this moment, leakers cannot confirm the rumor and all indications, including the interview that Ariana Grande did with Epic Games, point to the distinct fact that this will be a solo show.
While other leakers have found evidence of some sort of a collaboration, it is mostly based on a personal opinion and may simply be sheer coincidence at best.
On the flipside, several fans are under the impression that other artists could feature but just as voices on songs, or as skins during the concert. Either way, loopers will have to wait until the event goes live to find out for themselves.
3) Fortnite version 17.50 is already being tested
Fortnite Season 7 seems to be on track, as version 17.50 is currently being tested by the developers. Given that the 17.30 update is due tomorrow, this is a good sign that things are proceeding according to plan.
