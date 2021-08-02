Fortnite Season 7 live event could bring back a fan-favorite POI

The Fortnite Rift Tour leak provided a sneak peak about the in-game event, as well as a glimpse into the future for possible POI changes, a new Icon Series skin and even some leaked footage of the event itself showcasing the Mothership.

It's well known by now that the Mothership will play a part in all events to come this season. Keeping that in mind, could it be possible that the Mothership has absorbed the Zero Point, and is using it at will to split reality and create alternative dimensions?

The spire’s end.



This is a mini project that i worked on today, it’s basically a mini fortnite story told in a 1:30 min anime opening style video made only from fortnite trailers from ch2 season 6-7



(This doesn’t follow fortnite’s storyline at all lol) pic.twitter.com/8kFGkxIxIy — Osiris (@Osiriswym) June 11, 2021

Given that POIs from Fortnite Chapter 1 are located within the Mothership, the question that needs to be asked is, "How did they get there?" If the loop resets, and the only thing that changes the island is the Zero Point's influence, then how did the aliens manage to obtain older POIs in the first place, as the alien invasion only occurred in Fortnite Season 7?

The only explanation to this mystery is that the aliens haven't just magically abducted POIs from Fortnite Chapter 1, but rather, have split reality itself, using the Zero Point's raw energy to travel back to the "OG" days and abduct the POIs back in time.

Wait a minute. Did anyone realize the POI’s inside of the mothership mini game are chapter 1 locations!? pic.twitter.com/6I9ZposXD8 — #LGCraVTy 😃 (@yeahCraVTy) August 2, 2021

This coincides with the fact that the Mothership left the island soon after the Spire's destruction and then slowly began to return. It's quite possible that, during this time, they traveled to different realities and abducted old POIs as a test run for something more devious and are now finally ready to execute their grand plan.

The Mothership could bring back old POIs during the Fortnite Rift Tour event

Based on recent leaks, three current POIs in Fortnite will be getting "abducted", "destroyed" or "modified" into something new. However, what if the Mothership was not abducting them but using the Zero Point's energy to create a micro reality around these POIs?

Much like the alien biomes in Holly Hatchery, these POIs would have their own reality, with custom physics, which would explain how they float instead of merely turning into rubble like the Spire did.

If this is indeed the case, the Mothership could do as it pleases on the island, essentially creating new micro realities within the present one using the power of the Zero Point.

The Rift Tour event could be a minor test run of the Zero Point's power before committing to the massive task of landscaping the island. While this is all speculation for the most part, it can be said to a degree of certainty that the Mothership has the Zero Point, and is using it liberally.

Given all these ideas, players may see the old POIs from within the Mothership added back to the island over the course of the current Fortnite Season or the upcoming one.

