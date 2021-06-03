Fortnite Season 7 could see the return of Kevin the Cube

The official teaser for Fortnite Season 7 is out and loopers expect that the new Alien-themed season could see the return of Kevin the Cube.

Fortnite Season 6 ends on June 7th and players have been waiting for the new season to begin. The official teaser confirms that the new season will kick off on June 8th.

Data miners have revealed several leaks in regards to Fortnite Season 7. Recent revelations have sparked speculation among players as data miners have pointed out the possibility of the return of Kevin the Cube.

This article will discuss the details regarding the teaser and will reveal the possibility of the return of Kevin the Cube.

Fortnite Season 7: Why loopers are speculating the return of Kevin the Cube

The mysterious purple-colored cube appeared near Paradise Palms on August 24th, 2018. The Cube was marked with some creepy symbols that were impossible to decrypt.

Recently, Epic Games confirmed the theme for Season 7 in the official teaser. The teaser shows a dark enclosure with a bright illumination in between. Loopers and data miners believe that it is the inside of a UFO. The illumination resembles the portal that helps in abducting loopers across Fortnite Island.

It was recently revealed that loopers are being abducted by aliens and teleported to random parts in the map.

The walls of the UFO were adorned with various purple-colored symbols that closely resembled the markings on Kevin the Cube.

Season 7 Teaser HD Background, look at those purple glowing primal runes 😳 pic.twitter.com/xz1hng092t — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 2, 2021

Ever since the teaser, there has been speculation that the Fornite Season 7 will see the return of Kevin the Cube.

Data miners have also revealed that Raz also contains these runes on his body. The markings on the UFO walls closely resemble the markings on Raz. Hence, loopers have started speculating that Raz is an alien.

raz is an alien — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) June 2, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 has a few days left and gamers are busy grinding to earn XP and rank up. Epic Games has already started implementing Alien themes into the game.

Data miners recently revealed several alien posters in files that are present in-game. Shortly after the leaks were reported, loopers encountered these posters across various walls and fences on the island.

As mentioned above, loopers also encountered being abducted by aliens. The Fortnite Week 10 Challenges also revealed significant details regarding the inclusion of Aliens and UFOs in the game.

The official teaser and speculation regarding the return of Kevin the Cube have created quite a buzz around the new season. Players are patiently waiting for the new season to drop.

Epic Games is yet to confirm the return of Kevin the Cube to Fortnite Season 7. However, loopers are excited and believe that the mysterious cube is of alien origin.

Edited by david.benjamin