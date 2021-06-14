Fortnite Season 7: Snipers vs Rail Guns

Epic recently rolled out the v17.00 update that unvaulted snipers in Fortnite after a long time. Gamers were elated to find the return of the snipers with the new alien-themed season.

Prior to the release of Season 7, gamers and data miners anticipated that Fortnite would feature several sci-fi weapons. Speculation was answered when Epic introduced some new guns to the game.

#Fortnite News Update: New High-Tech Weapons

"Use the Pulse Rifle to defend against the Invasion, detect threats with the Recon Scanner, take down Saucers with the Rail Gun, or vaporize enemies with the Kymera Ray Gun!" pic.twitter.com/DjEAt2Jtbs — fnbr.co (@FortniteDaily) June 8, 2021

One of the new weapons added to the game was the Rail gun. This article compares the two types of weapons to declare the superior one.

Fortnite Season 7: Diving into the details of the two weapons

Snipers are OG long-range weapons and are absolute favorites of Fortnite players. Bolt action snipers are the classic weapon of choice to eliminate enemies from a distance. However, loopers need to maintain precision because it takes time to reload and shoot every round.

Rail guns fire a powerful ray towards opponents. Similar to snipers, Rail guns take significant time to reload.

The Legendary Bolt action Sniper packs a 38 DPS along with 116 Damage. The sniper rifle takes 2.5 seconds to reload and has critical hit damage of 2.5x.

Rail Guns, on the other hand, deal 85 Damage to opponents and take three seconds to reload.

It may seem that the bolt action sniper rifle edges ahead of the Rail gun. However, players should note that the Rail gun has a unique feature that makes it one of the most lethal weapons in Fortnite Season 7.

Rail guns use a charged-up mechanism to shoot. The charged-up feature stands out and deals massive damage. Loopers can eliminate enemies hiding beneath a wall or a fence.

Rail guns are extremely lethal weapons that easily penetrate a singular layer of protection. However, players with two layers of walls or ramps used as shields won't be eliminated. Nonetheless, the guards will be destroyed with one shot.

Controlling the Rail gun is difficult for first-time users. Loopers will need some practice with it to get adjusted to the weapon in Fortnite.

The bolt action sniper rifle is one of the most elegant weapons in the game. Players have a soft corner for it since it's a common weapon in every action game. However, the Rail gun is more effective.

