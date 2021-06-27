Fortnite Season 7: Top 5 weapons that are overpowered when used correctly

Fighting Aliens in Fortnite Season 7 requires getting the right loot and putting those weapons to use.

Like any other Fortnite Season, Season 7 has a ton of weapons with a variety of rarities that players can get their hands on. These range from pistols, to snipers, to assault rifles.

Not all of them are worth using, but some are absolutely incredible, especially in the right hands. In fact, there are a few weapons that can be considered overpowered if the right player picks it up.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 weapons that are overpowered when used correctly in Fortnite Season 7

#5 - Pump Shotgun

Image via Epic Games

The Pump Shotgun is always a threat in Fortnite. It is one of the most iconic weapons to come out of the battle royale. After all this time, though, some players just can't get the hang of it. If used correctly, the Pump Shotgun can make enemies rage.

#4 - Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Image via Epic Games

Another weapon that may not seem overpowered is the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle. It is powerful, because it is meant to be. Those in Fortnite Season 7 that know how to get the most out of it, though, are in a league of their own. When used at appropriate ranges, aiming for the head, this thing is just plain unfair.

#3 - Rail Gun

Image via Epic Games

The Rail Gun is already considered overpowered in Fortnite Season 7, but players who have mastered it make it even more so. It can chip away at players, deal massive damage, and even hit them through single structure walls. Hip firing even shoots it from the center of the screen. Practice with the Rail Gun can make anyone a scary enemy.

#2 - Recon Scanner

Image via Epic Games

The Recon Scanner does not get enough love in Fortnite Season 7. Paired with some other weapons, it can be extremely overpowered. It doesn't use ammo, it deals a bit of damage, and reveals wildlife, chests, vehicles, and players. Using this to set up teammates for success can be an overpowered way to victory.

#1 - Hand Cannon

Image via Epic Games

The most overpowered weapon in the right hands is the Hand Cannon. It only comes in Epic or Legendary tiers. The slow fire rate keeps players away. Only the true gunslingers of Fortnite opt to pick it up nowadays. Those gunslingers can land some nasty shots, hitting heads with ease.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod