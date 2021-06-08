Fortnite Season 7: Where to find the new Mythic Pulse Rifle

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is out and aliens have finally arrived on the island along with the Mothership players have been waiting for. The Battle Pass trailer has given us a peek into how chaotic things are on the island currently and with new weapons and characters, the rush to experience everything new and old is massive.

Fortnite players can now drive UFOs and battle new collaborations like Rick Sanchez and Superman. Weapons from Chapter 1, like the Hand Cannon, have been unvaulted and players might want to return to the old days by picking up the heavy duty weapon from the ground loot. Though it is an impractical weapon in a sweaty lobby, it can still be used to fight the NPCs.

With all the new things happening on the island, players will find themselves gravitating towards using the Mythic Pulse Rifle. This fully automatic rifle deals 38 damage to the enemy and has a fire rate of 4.2. The magazine holds 16 bullets at a time and the reload time is 2.7 seconds. NPC Dr. Slone has possession of this rifle and players have to find her and battle her to get the rifle in their hands.

Where to find Dr. Slone and how to defeat her in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Popular Fortnite leaker Hypex has revealed Dr. Slone's position on the island. Players can locate her in the middle of the Fortnite map.

Dr Slone will be in the middle of the map with this Mythic Rifle! pic.twitter.com/5hdbo7QzsC — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

Here is how players can defeat the NPC:

Drop into the middle of the Fortnite island

Pick up weapons from the ground loot

Locate Dr. Slone and deal damage to the NPCs head from a distance

With repeated headshots, the NPC will fall soon

It is important to remember that NPCs have more health than players and therefore it is not advisable to battle Dr. Slone from close range. Take higher ground and cover before engaging with the NPC.

Given the fact it is a mythic weapon, be aware of other players dropping in nearby. The fight to get the weapon is not going to be easy if other players intend to play with it as well.

