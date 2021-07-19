Fortnite Season 7 XP glitch is helping players level up faster than normally possible

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 has been quite a blast so far. With a huge roster of interesting new skins, items and assorted cosmetics, it is high time players start hoarding XP to unlock these awesome features.

Usually, the Weekly Quests are enough to provide a significant XP boost in return for completing a few tedious yet simple tasks. However, if players are looking for another way to gain XP, they can try this glitch out.

Fortnite is rife with multiple exploits and glitches, and this particular one has become quite popular lately. It involves logging into the Red vs. Blue LTM, which is a deathmatch lobby where players need to use the Harpoon Gun for the exploit to work.

Also read: "It's not dead": Fortnite YouTuber "MustardPlays" explains why the game has more players than Minecraft and Roblox combined

Use this Fortnite XP glitch to hoard some points for your Battle Pass fast

Prominent Fortnite YouTuber GKI, who is known for breaking down various glitches and exploits for the community, has done the same for this XP glitch as well.

Also read: Fortnite alien nanites: Where to deploy alien nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery (Week 6 Epic challenge)

As mentioned before, players will first need to log into the Red vs. Blue LTM lobby. This is a deathmatch lobby in Fortnite that allows players to respawn, which is crucial for this glitch to work.

In the Red vs. Blue LTM lobby, players are granted 50 gold per kill. All players need to do is hoard 300 gold this way. Next, they will have to find a vending machine and buy the Harpoon Gun. Every time a player kills someone in the lobby using the Harpoon Gun, they will be granted XP.

However, players should remember to respawn so that they have the Harpoon Gun reloaded and at the ready. Keep killing players using this weapon to gain a substantial amount of XP in a single match. Furthermore, players will be granted Creative Playtime XP for the time they spend on this LTM.

The new items in Fortnite seem to have given the players more incentive to grind. However, things might get a little bit easier by using these glitches.

Edited by Sabine Algur