Fortnite Season 8 leaks: Naruto skin, weapon mods, and everything players can expect

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be here any day and players are getting excited about the various emerging leaks.

Leaks are always running rampant prior to a new Fortnite Season, and Chapter 2 Season 8 is no different. The most notorious of leakers and dataminers have been sharing all that might arrive in Season 8.

All of these leaks, however, should be taken with a hint of skepticism. No matter how reliable or correct a Fortnite leaker has been in the past, nothing is official until it comes from Epic Games.

Fortnite Season 8 Leaks

Naruto

This is battle pass screen Season 8!? pic.twitter.com/YAp22hAiov — Collie Dokly Leaks, News&Concept (@CollieDokly) September 4, 2021

This is a big one. Clickbaiters have been deeming Naruto as a Fortnite certainty for a long time now. Well, some reliable sources have indicated that Epic Games has received the required rights and will include Naruto in Chapter 2 Season 8. Either during the Season or as a part of the Battle Pass. The above tweet is simply a concept, but it would be super cool to see.

Weapon Mods

The Weapon Mods feature is still not scrapped, and it wasn't crafting:



- They will be findable items

- The mods will give weapons abilities (affects magazine/bullets too)

- When you open inventory it will show valid mods you can put on a weapon

- You can remove mods & drop them — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 16, 2021

Weapon modding has been teased by Fortnite leakers for over a year at this point. It seemed like this feature would never make it to the Battle Royale game. However, Season 8 could finally end the speculation and make it a reality. None other than HYPEX has detailed that Chapter 2 Season 8 will see weapon mods as loot that can be found and applied to guns.

Tilted Towers and Kevin the Cube

TILTED TOWERS COULD RETURN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jjb4U5e3qC — Blxke is Nxturxl (@Andrew12Blake) September 4, 2021

A leaked promotional image for the live event, allegedly known as Skyfire, has sent Fortnite fans into a frenzy. Not only does it show the infamous Cube, underneath it is the layout of Tilted Towers. Kevin is all but confirmed at this point. Tilted, however, is a surprising new detail. Hopefully the beloved POV comes back for one last hoorah.

The Sideways

So we might have a new POI in fortnite chapter 2 season 8 the name of the poi is “the Sideways” it will spawn zombies and you can ride the monsters — Jack Kawel Mounisaki (@jack_kawel) September 4, 2021

Last up is The Sideways. Fortnite leakers are comparing The Sideways to the Upside Down from Stranger Things. It is said there will be hostile zombies and monsters inside of this alternate dimension, with the latter being rideable. With Halloween approaching during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, a spooky location like this just makes sense.

