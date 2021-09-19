Fortnite Season 8 XP farming method revealed: Earn over 25,000 XP every 10 minutes

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is live, and players have a tenacious grind ahead of them to reach level 100. Fortnite resets the player level every season and the grind to get back to tier 100 is quite the task. Battle Pass owners need to complete the grind to unlock all the exclusive cosmetics that come with every season's Pass.

There are tons of ways to earn XP in Fortnite Season 8. Perhaps the ideal way is to complete all the Epic and Legendary challenges that are released every week. However, to get to tier 100 quickly, players will have to do a lot more than just challenges. The Imposter mode in Fortnite has turned out to be the best secret mode to farm tons of XP quickly in Season 8.

Level up quickly with this Fortnite Imposter mode trick

Fortnite has an Imposter LTM that is reminiscent of the popular Innersloth title Among Us. There are Agents and Imposters in this mode, and Agents are tasked with figuring out who the Imposters are before they are all dead.

This mode, while being a lot of fun, can also be beneficial for Fortnite players who want to farm some XP. Below are all the XP players can earn from completing multiple objectives in Fortnite Imposter mode:

Agents

Assignments completed: 4500 XP

Match won: 3,000 XP

Match completed: 3,000 XP

Match played: 1,500 XP

Minutes played: 450 XP

Imposters

Agents killed: 4000 XP

Sabotages: 3000 XP

Match won: 3,000 XP

Match completed: 3,000 XP

Match played: 1,500 XP

Minutes played: 450 XP

The above XP for every criteria can be acquired more than once, depending upon how many times the action was completed. Players who enter Imposter mode as Agents can complete up to ten tasks in a match. That equals 45000 XP added to the customary XP they will receive for simply playing the mode.

The best way to farm XP on this mode is to get into a party of four and drop into a private lobby. Agents can complete tasks and later let the Imposters kill them so that all can farm a ton of XP and level up quickly.

