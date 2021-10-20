Fortnite secretly adds hidden jump scare zombies all over the Chapter 2 Season 8 map

Fortnite has added a lot of new items to the game following the v18.21 update that saw the start of the Fortnitemares 2021 event. The entire island has been decked up in the Halloween theme, and the Cube Queen has also revealed herself, standing tall in the middle of the island above the Convergence, the new POI.

Jump scare zombies are back in Fortnite and players will come across these brain-eating creatures anywhere on the island during the Fortnitemares event.

Players have often complained in previous seasons that jumpscare zombies often scare the daylight out of players and seem inappropriate for children who are prominent in the Fortnite community.

Where can players expect Jumpscare Zombies in Fortnite Season 8

Players should be ready to face zombies anywhere on the island during the Fortnitemares 2021 event. The zombies will suddenly pop out of the items and start attacking the players. They are slow and easy to kill and do not deal too much damage upon contact. Upon killing them, players will get some loot like health and ammo.

Popular Fortnite leaker Hypex has posted about all the items that have a higher chance of spawning zombies in Fortnite Season 8. All of these are prop items and players often pass by these items during a match without any thought whatsoever.

HYPEX @HYPEX Jumpscare Zombies spawn in these props (with a 50% chance):- Normal Cars & Taxi

- Bedroom Dresser

- Hiding Props (Dumpsters, Toilets ect..)

- Vending Machines

The Corn Field has been notorious for jump scares since the update and most players who have dared to farm corn from the region have been ambushed by zombies. The arrival of these zombies is marked by a loud sound after which the zombie attacks the player.

The zombies will be removed from the game once the Fortnitemares event is over. While many players will be at peace with these creatures gone, they also make the game a lot of fun during this festive season.

Hop into Fortnite to explore all the new elements that have been added to the game to celebrate Halloween for the remaining days of October.

Edited by Danyal Arabi