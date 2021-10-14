Fortnite secretly adds an over-powered vehicle feature in Season 8

Vehicles play an important part in battle royale games, and Fortnite is no exception. Epic Games has added a new feature to the game to make vehicles even more powerful.

Surprisingly, not many players have discovered the new vehicle feature in Fortnite. It is still unknown if the feature was intended or was added by accident, but here's a quick guide to using it.

Players can now stand on cars in Fortnite

Following update 18.20, players can stand on top of vehicles without falling off. Even when vehicles cross off-road terrain like rocks, the player standing on the top doesn't fall.

To make things even better, loopers can now perform emotes while standing on top of vehicles.

This will undoubtedly come in handy for players during Trios or Squads games.

Prominent Fortnite creator GKI showcased the feature in a recent video:

Naturally, a plethora of GTA fans in the Fortnite community were hit with nostalgia after discovering the new vehicle feature. They expect the developers to keep this feature and not make any changes to it.

Is the new Fortnite vehicle feature a glitch?

Following every new update, Fortnite players have to discover all the new content themselves. Epic Games doesn't release patch notes, owing to which the community also relies on leakers and data miners.

None of the big leakers such as HYPEX or iFireMonkey have talked about the new vehicle feature up until now. Hence, there's a possibility that it has been added to the game unintentionally, and the developers will remove it soon.

On the flip side, some other changes to the car mechanics in Fortnite have been confirmed by leakers, and they will be introduced in the near future.

Apparently, Epic Games is working on a self destruction feature for cars that will be released towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on a cars Self Destruct feature for later this season, and that's probably why they made cars explosions not spread fire in yesterday's hotfix. Epic are working on a cars Self Destruct feature for later this season, and that's probably why they made cars explosions not spread fire in yesterday's hotfix.

To test the upcoming feature, the developers also temporarily removed fire spreads from car explosions.

HYPEX @HYPEX Cars explosions will now spread fire again! Cars explosions will now spread fire again!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, to say the least, has been a roller coaster ride for players. A ton of outfits, including the OG Renegade Raider and Skull Trooper have returned to the Item Shop with a Halloween theme, and the game looks spookier than ever.

