Can you still claim the Fortnite Shadow Ruby pack for free?

The Fortnite Shadow Ruby pack, otherwise known as the Street Shadows Challenge Pack, has returned to Fortnite.
The pack was super popular when it first arrived in Fortnite because it was completely free. The Fortnite Shadow Ruby pack takes the typically crimson-themed Ruby and gives her a dark twist.
Now that it has returned to the item shop, players are wondering if there is a way to obtain it for free yet again. That would only be possible if a friend gifts it.
Is the Fortnite Shadow Ruby pack still free?
In May 2021, the Fortnite Shadow Ruby pack was introduced to the Battle Royale. Players on PC could redeem this pack free after completing a set of challenges.
It was located at the bottom of the item shop, and anyone playing on a PC could get it. Console players could sign in on a PC, claim the pack, and then use it on their Fortnite console accounts.
The free period for this pack ended on June 17. It is back in the shop, but the Fortnite Shadow Ruby pack has a price attached to it. Players will have to cough up 1500 V-Bucks to purchase or gift it.
As seen in the original tweet about the Fortnite Shadow Ruby pack, players will receive the Ruby Shadows outfit, the Blackout Bag back bling, the Shadow Slicer harvesting tool, and the Sky Shadow glider.
If you followed along on the Twitter thread when it was announced to be returning to the Fortnite item shop, some fans weren't happy and called out Epic Games regarding the re-release.
Is anger directed towards Epic Games regarding the Fortnite Shadow Ruby pack warranted? It very well might be. Players and cosmetic collectors take pride in their collections. By re-selling cosmetics, Epic Games is diluting the effort. Exclusivity is an important part of gaming, and those who got it originally feel rightfully slighted because of this.