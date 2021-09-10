Can you still claim the Fortnite Shadow Ruby pack for free?

The Fortnite Shadow Ruby pack, otherwise known as the Street Shadows Challenge Pack, has returned to Fortnite.

The pack was super popular when it first arrived in Fortnite because it was completely free. The Fortnite Shadow Ruby pack takes the typically crimson-themed Ruby and gives her a dark twist.

Now that it has returned to the item shop, players are wondering if there is a way to obtain it for free yet again. That would only be possible if a friend gifts it.

Is the Fortnite Shadow Ruby pack still free?

Sometimes, it's more fun to stay in the shadows.



PC players, log in and head to the Shop to claim the Street Shadows Challenge Pack and unlock free rewards including:



- Ruby Shadows Outfit

- Shadow Slicer Pickaxe

- Sky Shadow Glider



More info: https://t.co/5RexYUtFLi pic.twitter.com/XeMd7tLngQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 20, 2021

In May 2021, the Fortnite Shadow Ruby pack was introduced to the Battle Royale. Players on PC could redeem this pack free after completing a set of challenges.

It was located at the bottom of the item shop, and anyone playing on a PC could get it. Console players could sign in on a PC, claim the pack, and then use it on their Fortnite console accounts.

The free period for this pack ended on June 17. It is back in the shop, but the Fortnite Shadow Ruby pack has a price attached to it. Players will have to cough up 1500 V-Bucks to purchase or gift it.

Sometimes, it's more fun to stay in the shadows.



Now in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/GPq84HQE4a — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 9, 2021

As seen in the original tweet about the Fortnite Shadow Ruby pack, players will receive the Ruby Shadows outfit, the Blackout Bag back bling, the Shadow Slicer harvesting tool, and the Sky Shadow glider.

If you followed along on the Twitter thread when it was announced to be returning to the Fortnite item shop, some fans weren't happy and called out Epic Games regarding the re-release.

Really appreciate Fortnite rereleasing Ruby Shadows in the store for V-Bucks when it was free w/ challenges before. Now people who can't afford V-Bucks can have a premium skin if they got it which is cool /srs — thelegendarywicket (@wicketonttv) September 9, 2021

just a personal opinion:



i kinda wish they didnt release shadow ruby in the item shop like i wish it was PC only — #404Aqua (@ASVAqua) September 9, 2021

hey #fortnite wasan't shadow ruby free on PC ? — Chrizz (@Chrizz07152853) September 9, 2021

I am so angry they have released ruby shadows in to the item shop! Like seriously I might quit fortnite!! Like I’m fuming like major! Like full on like……I just can’t like…..like n stuff…..like pic.twitter.com/xQDb3oBhMw — Big Jonse (@thebigjonse) September 9, 2021

Is anger directed towards Epic Games regarding the Fortnite Shadow Ruby pack warranted? It very well might be. Players and cosmetic collectors take pride in their collections. By re-selling cosmetics, Epic Games is diluting the effort. Exclusivity is an important part of gaming, and those who got it originally feel rightfully slighted because of this.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

