Fortnite Soundwave Series: Start date, performing artists, free rewards, and more

Concerts in Fortnite have always been popular events, with millions of fans joining in every time a singer or musician performs in the battle royale game. All the concerts up until now have been totally random. However, the all-new Soundwave Series in Fortnite is going to bring in a variety of superstars to host their own concerts in the game.

Soundwave Series in Fortnite is going to be a series of streamlined concerts by some of the most popular artists from all across the world. According to Epic Games, every show takes place in its own interactive in-game experience. Fortunately, the concerts start in a few days and they come with exciting new rewards for everyone who attends them.

All the details about the upcoming Fortnite Soundwave Series

The Fortnite Soundwave Series kicks off on October 1 at 2 PM ET with a musical show by Mohamed Hamaki, including the first performance of his new song “Leilt Elomr!”



Egyptian superstar Mohamed Hamaki will headline the first concert of the Soundwave Series in Fortnite. In fact, he is going to perform his latest song at the concert for all his fans and the players.

The first Fortnite Soundwave Series concert is taking place on Friday, October 1, 2021. Players will witness the “HAMAKI’S MUSICAL SHOW” playlist (made by community creators Team Alliance and TheBoyDilly) starting 2 PM ET. The show will repeat non-stop for 48 hours (until Sunday, October 3 at 2 PM ET) for those who are afraid to miss out on the concert.

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Hamaki in Fortnite Soundwaves Series (Image via Epic Games)

Among other songs, Mohamed Hamaki is also going to perform his new song “Leilt Elomr” during his Fortnite Soundwave Series Concert.

Fortnite Soundwave series rewards and items

The first show of the Soundwave Series is going to reward players who attend the concert with a free Hamaki Spray. The new spray is a beautiful piece of abstract art that players can show off after getting a nasty kill.

Along with the free spray, players will also have the chance to buy the Leilt Elomr emote that will be available in the Item Shop starting Thursday, September 30, at 8 PM ET (before the event).

Fortnite Soundwave Series free spray (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Soundwave Series performing artists

Mohamed Hamaki is just the first in a long line of artists to perform at the Fortnite Soundwave Series. Following the Egyptian superstar, Australian singer-songwriter Tones And I, Brazilian rapper Emicida, Japanese pop artist and music producer Gen Hoshino, and record-breaking French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura are also going to have their own shows in the game.

