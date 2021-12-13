Fortnite Spiderman Mythic Webshooter glitch gives players infinite shots, here is how

The arrival of Spider-Man in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 was definitely met with a lot of excitement from the community, with everyone quite eager to welcome the neighborhood superhero to the game.

The popular character recently made its debut and brought the Webshooter along as a Mythic item. Gamers can use the Webshooter to successfully rotate throughout the island by swinging around just like Spider-Man.

Recently, it was revealed that players can get an infinite amount of shots with the Mythic Webshooter. This article will reveal how to successfully achieve this in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Get infinite shots in the Spider-Man Webshooter

The Spider-Man Webshooter can store up to 80 shots at a time. While it may certainly be enough to last an entire map, curious players are always looking for any opportunity to get something more out of every item within the game.

It has been recently discovered that players can increase the amount of shots in the Spider-Man Webshooter. To do that, players will need to follow a few steps in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

First, loopers should already have a Webshooter with 80 shots. They then have to pick up other used Spider-Man Webshooters with 27 shots left in them. Even if the player picks up the additional Webshooters, the original count will remain as 80 and will not increase accordingly.

After that, gamers can "split" the weapons and drop them. Even though the items were initially picked up with 27 shots each, they will now show that that they have 80 shots left in them. Essentially, this bizarre glitch allows players to bring used Webshooters to their maximum capacity of 80 shots.

Is it safe to use this method in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

The above mentioned steps to increase the number of shots in the Spider-Man Webshooter is basically achieved by taking advantage of a glitch, making gamers unsure if it is safe to use or not.

The Spider-Man Webshooter glitch is rather simple and does not really influence the gameplay within Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, thereby providing little advantage to players. For now, it is safe to use and gamers can use it to have some fun before it is quickly fixed by Epic Games in any further updates.

