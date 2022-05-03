Fortnite Splash Squadron Set: How to redeem for free offer, end date and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 players can now claim the Splash Squadron Set as part of Epic games collaboration with Intel. As a part of this deal, those who had purchased Intel®-powered 9th, 10th, or 11th gen Intel Core devices on Windows PCs in 2020 were eligible to redeem the set for free.

The Splash Squadron Set is quite unique and extra lucrative for players who adore the color blue.

The Intel and Epic Games partnership is not new. In 2020, the same set was given out to players with Intel processor purchases. However, those in the community who did not pick up the skin last year can do so this time. Read on to find out all that players will have to do to acquire the Splash Squadron Set for free now.

Log into Intel PlayPass beta for a chance to claim the Fortnite Splash Squadron Set in Chapter 3

In 2020, players were able to redeem the same set through a different method and it involved the purchase of Intel processors for Windows PCs. However, this time around, Intel Play Pass users can redeem the same set for free in a limited time frame.

Popular leaker iFireMonkey has posted a screengrab of the PlayPass offer which showcases all the necessary guidelines for players to redeem the set for free.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey As a quick note about the Intel Play Pass;



The Fortnite Splash Squadron Set you can earn is NOT in code form, you will have to link your Epic Games account to your Intel account and redeem it through the website once you've unlocked the reward. As a quick note about the Intel Play Pass;The Fortnite Splash Squadron Set you can earn is NOT in code form, you will have to link your Epic Games account to your Intel account and redeem it through the website once you've unlocked the reward. https://t.co/E7GJbokRNB

Players who are currently subscribed to the Intel PlayPass can redeem the set for free once they reach level 16.

FN Rascal @SingleHotLatina Giving away the Intel exclusive Fortnite Splash Squadron Set at level 16. Make sure you follow to stay updated! Giving away the Intel exclusive Fortnite Splash Squadron Set at level 16. Make sure you follow to stay updated! https://t.co/nPwr1wbUIg

The Splash Squadron Set will contain the Surf Strider Outfit, the WaveCrest Pickaxe, and the Sky Sail Glider. However, players without Intel PlayPass can also redeem the set and below are the steps to do it:

Players need to Login or Sign up into their Epic Games account

They can follow the on screen instructions to link their Epic Games account with their Intel account

Log back into the Epic Games account and it should re-direct players back to the Store page

Click on "Redeem Now" to have the offer mailed into the Fortnite account

Players will be able to view the set once they open up the game

Based on the intel available online, there is still a little less than two months left for players to redeem this unique set in the game. Interested Fortnite aficionados can quickly complete the few steps given above to add the Surf Strider outfit and other cosmetics to their inventory.

