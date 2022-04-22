Fortnite 'Spray & Pray' meta to get worse as new LMG leak has fans concerned

The meta in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is set to become even more lopsided with the return of the Light Machine Gun (LMG).

Fortnite players have time and again expressed their concern over the prominence of spray weapons in Chapter 3. It all started with the MK-Seven and the Stinger SMG shredding enemies and buildings within seconds at the outset of Chapter 3 Season 1, and the situation is no different in Season 2.

Epic Games released the Drum Shotgun as a counter to spray weapons. As it turns out, it is an equally overpowered weapon that is frustrating to face in matches.

Fortnite to soon unvault the Light Machine Gun in Chapter 3 Season 2

As per HYPEX, the Light Machine Gun will be unvaulted soon. The weapon will most likely arrive this week. The stats of the Rare LMG will help readers in understanding why the community doesn't want it to return:

DPS - 200

- 200 Damage - 25

- 25 Fire Rate - 8

- 8 Magazine Size - 100

- 100 Reload Time - 5

- 5 Structure Damage- 25

Clearly, the Light Machine Gun is a 'spray and pray' weapon. Before reloading, a player can spray 100 bullets at a rate of 8 bullets every second. The damage per second is enough to eliminate an entire team in a single spray.

Back in the day, YouTuber and Fortnite Icon Lachlan rightly called the Light Machine Gun the 'most BROKEN' weapon. Exploiting it during matches requires no skill or aim. Players can simply start shooting and out of 100, they only need to hit 8-10 bullets to eliminate someone.

Fortnite community reacts to the return of LMG in Chapter 3 Season 2

It is no surprise that Loopers are already calling out Epic Games for unvaulting the Light Machine Gun. If weapons like the LMG, MK Seven AR, Stinger SMG, and the Combat SMG co-exist in the loot pool, it will be disastrous for the meta.

Games in Chapter 3 Season 2 won't be about skill, as those who quickly collect spray weapons shall emerge victorious.

_.Mr_Kevin_on 60FPZ @UKevoni

Isn't that like enough? @HYPEX Dude we literally have the stinger and combat SMG,MK-7 and the drum Shotgun.Isn't that like enough? @HYPEX Dude we literally have the stinger and combat SMG,MK-7 and the drum Shotgun.Isn't that like enough?

UWU_Sharky @Taylor22642205 @HYPEX oh God no. first the drum shot gun now this. fortnites become cancer ahhh. oh well @HYPEX oh God no. first the drum shot gun now this. fortnites become cancer ahhh. oh well

NBD amac @amac_nz @HYPEX Yeah add another spray wepon to a all ready spray heavy meta. Good job epic… @HYPEX Yeah add another spray wepon to a all ready spray heavy meta. Good job epic…

DarkNaruto @DarkNar16413245 @HYPEX Cant wait to get spammed lol @HYPEX Cant wait to get spammed lol

Skull︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎︎ @Ryuji_SkulI @HYPEX Waiting for the “The LMG won’t be in competitive playlists” tweet @HYPEX Waiting for the “The LMG won’t be in competitive playlists” tweet

It is important to note that Epic Games' battle royale title now has Zero Build modes as well. The LMG can shred builds easily and can also trouble Loopers in the Zero Build mode where they won't be able to build instant cover.

All in all, the developers must release the LMG with certain changes or it could lead to heavy backlash from the community.

