Fortnite Spy Probes location: Where to place spy probes in Fortnite Season 7

With the alien Mothership in Fortnite abducting major landmarks in-game, it's only a matter of time before smaller POIs meet the same fate. While this would be devastating to the island's inhabitants and the resistance, this could be a double edged sword for the aliens.

After careful observation of the alien invaders, Dr. Slone believes that she can trick the Mothership into abducting Spy Probes. These could be used to gather intelligence and information about the alien vessel's movement and also gain insights into their masterplan.

To make the plan work, Dr. Slone has calculated that at least three Spy Probes will have to be abducted by the aliens. Although the plan is dangerous, she's willing to reward 30,000 experience points to anyone brave enough to execute the task.

Note: Fortnite Week 9 Legendary Challenges will go live on August 4, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Place Spy Probes" Fortnite week 9 Legendary challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players must place three Spy Probes in predetermined locations on the island. This challenge does not need to be completed in one match.

While there are several locations where players can place Spy Probes, Retail Row is by far the best one, as there are three predetermined locations in the area. While this is the best location to complete this challenge, it is also unfortunately a hot-drop zone, which will make it harder to complete the challenge.

Aerial view of all Spy Probes location in Retail Row(Image via Fortnite.GG)

Loopers not wanting to engage in combat can avoid Retail Row and land at these places on the island to complete the challenge:

On top the hill Southeast of Defiant Dish On top of the hill West of Apres Ski on top East of the Purple Steel bridge On top of the hill Southeast of Hydro 16 On top of the hill overlooking Flushed Factory Northeast of Hydro 16 on the far end of the dam On the hill overlooking Rainbow Rentals Next to Flopper Pond

