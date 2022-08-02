Fortnite summer challenge: How to bust through doors in different neighborhoods

Fortnite's summer event is here, and it is adding a ton of opportunities for XP. There are 17 challenges in the game, including one to bust through doors in three different neighborhoods.

Busting through doors while sprinting is a relatively new mechanic. It was added alongside sprinting and mantling at the beginning of Chapter 3 Season 2. It is one of the most fun new mechanics in the game.

However, doing it in three separate neighborhoods will require some effort. Here is how to bust through a door and what neighborhoods to do it in.

Fortnite challenges: Slamming open doors in different neighborhoods

Now that sprinting is a mechanic in Fortnite, players can simply sprint to the door in front of them. This will will result in them automatically throwing their shoulder into the door and forcing it open.

This is an alternative method to busting open the door, and it is arguably more enjoyable.

Players should ensure that they have a good running start before trying to bust through the door. They will need enough space to start sprinting before the door arrives.

Doing this in three different neighborhoods is tricky. Most major POIs should work, but if players have to do so in a specific neighborhood, then only a few doors will work.

Since the challenge is not currently live, its stipulations are still unclear.

These POIs have houses in them, forming a neighborhood (Image via Fortnite.GG)

However, here are some neighborhoods that loopers can visit to complete the challenge. The following neighborhood is in a line and is probably the best route to take:

Synapse Station

Chonker's Speedway

Condo Canyon

Another good route that players can take is as follows:

Sleepy Sound

Shifty Shafts

Logjam Lotus

Once players have busted open the required number of different doors, they will have completed one of the 17 available challenges.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3's new summer challenges are listed below. There are a total of 17 challenges, which are reportedly worth 15k Fortnite XP each:

Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event

Carry the No Sweat sign and place it at a sponsorship location

Complete a lap around the boat race circuit after the starting countdown

Make a Character dance to a Boogie Bomb

Emote at different promotional dance floor locations

Ring doorbells until they break

Catch 3 seconds of air while driving a Motorboat

Remove No Sweat signs from recalled products

Place the No Sweat signs in an official bin

Pop No Sweat Summer inflatable objects

Jump on umbrellas along the beach

Kick a beach ball and kick a giant beach ball

Fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers

Bust through doors in different neighborhoods

Destroy large sea buoys with Motorboat Missiles

Damage opponents while swimming

Visit different named locations

These challenges should be live in the game and ripe for the picking at about 9 am EST.

