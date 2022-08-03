Fortnite Summer challenge: How to destroy large sea buoys with Motorboat Missiles

The long-awaited Summer Event for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has finally arrived. It brings an insane amount of challenges to the game, one of which requires players to hop on a boat and destroy large sea buoys.

There are a whopping 17 challenges available thanks to the 'No Sweat' summer event. Despite Epic Games nerfing the totals for challenges, they're still the best way to earn a lot of XP. Skins like Darth Vader and Sabina await players, so gaining XP is very important.

Large sea buoys don't sound very common, so it's important to know what to destroy before players get on a boat and drive around shooting every little thing. Here's how to complete this challenge.

Fortnite: Firing missiles into large buoys in the No Sweat summer event

Finding a motorboat is not a difficult task. They can be found in nearly every body of water. Every river, lake, and ocean access point probably has at least one boat somewhere nearby.

However, large sea buoys are not as easy to find.

Players can find large sea buoys near the Mighty Monument, where there is also a boat spawn. Here are all the boat spawn locations on the map, as well as a yellow ping for where they can find the buoys:

Boats are everywhere on the map (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Driving around in a motorboat outside the island that is pinged in the image will show players a few sea buoys. Three need to be destroyed in order to complete the challenge.

The best way to do this is with a missile. Boosting into them might also destroy them, but it may not count for the purposes of this challenge.

However, one missile is not enough. The first missile will destroy the balloon on top of the buoy. A second missile should be enough to destroy the whole thing, resulting in 1/3 of the challenges being completed.

There should be enough buoys to complete this challenge immediately, but if Fortnite gamers die, the challenge can be completed in as many matches as necessary.

Here's the full list of the No Sweat Summer Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. They are, according to leaks, going to award 15k XP each:

Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event

Carry the No Sweat sign and place it at a sponsorship location

Complete a lap around the boat race circuit after the starting countdown

Make a Character dance to a Boogie Bomb

Emote at different promotional dance floor locations

Ring doorbells until they break

Catch 3 seconds of air while driving a Motorboat

Remove No Sweat signs from recalled products

Place the No Sweat signs in an official bin

Pop No Sweat Summer inflatable objects

Jump on umbrellas along the beach

Kick a beach ball and kick a giant beach ball

Fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers

Bust through doors in different neighborhoods

Destroy large sea buoys with Motorboat Missiles

Damage opponents while swimming

Visit different named locations

These challenges and the rest of the additions for the Fortnite Summer Event should go live around 9 am EST.

