Fortnite Summer challenge: How to ring doorbells until they break

The Summer Event has officially arrived for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, and it comes with a whole host of challenges. One such challenge is to ring doorbells until they break.

Leaks have suggested that each one is worth 15k XP, and there are many of them to complete. This time around, the Summer Event has introduced way more challenges than normal on a challenge day.

Quests remain the best way for Fortnite players to earn XP. This particular challenge isn't terribly difficult, but it's important to know how to complete it.

Fortnite Summer Event: Ringing a doorbell so much that it breaks

Doorbells are not as easy to find anymore. In previous iterations of the map, places like Pleasant Park or Lazy Lake were full of houses with doorbells. Those POIs are gone, though.

In their place are a few other POIs that are full of homes. These locations are marked on the map below:

Houses with doorbells can be found here (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Sleepy Sound and Condo Canyon are the best places for this challenge. Other POIs and landmarks may have houses, but these three are the prime spots to complete the challenge.

Not every house has a doorbell, but many do. These can be found at the front of the house, usually right beside the front door.

To break them, Fortnite players simply have to ring them repeatedly. They usually break after four or five rapid-fire uses.

This challenge requires Fortnite gamers to do this to three different doorbells. Given that ringing the doorbell does attract potential danger, the challenge may require a few matches to complete.

However, these POIs, especially Sleepy Sound and Condo Canyon, have quite a few houses. While many players in the lobby may be trying to complete this challenge, there are plenty of houses to go around.

For this challenge, it is recommended to drop onto the ground and ring doorbells prior to looting up. If Fortnite gamers stop to loot before they look for a doorbell to ring, they may all be broken by that point.

Here's the full list of Summer Challenges in Chapter 3 Season 3:

Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event

Carry the No Sweat sign and place it at a sponsorship location

Complete a lap around the boat race circuit after the starting countdown

Make a Character dance to a Boogie Bomb

Emote at different promotional dance floor locations

Ring doorbells until they break

Catch 3 seconds of air while driving a Motorboat

Remove No Sweat signs from recalled products

Place the No Sweat signs in an official bin

Pop No Sweat Summer inflatable objects

Jump on umbrellas along the beach

Kick a beach ball and kick a giant beach ball

Fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers

Bust through doors in different neighborhoods

Destroy large sea buoys with Motorboat Missiles

Damage opponents while swimming

Visit different named locations

These challenges and more should go live around 9:00 am EST.

