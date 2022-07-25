Fortnite Summer quest: Where to emote at Different Promotional Dance Floor Locations

A new daily Fortnite Summer quest has arrived and players can complete it to earn free cosmetics. This time, they will be trying to get the Fishy Flurry Style of the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling as the No Sweat summer Event enters its second phase. The first quest for the new free cosmetic has already been released.

The first step towards earning the Fishy Flurry Style of the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling is to emote at different Promotional Dance Floor Locations. Players might find it difficult to locate them and complete the quest. Fortunately, the Promotional Dance Floors are all located in a single location.

The next phase of the event is the Fortnite No Sweat Marketing quests that began on July 24 and will continue until July 27.

According to Epic Games, these quests will include a lot of dancing, visiting buildings, driving boats in style, and taking to the streets. All of these efforts will also be rewarded with some extra XP along with the free cosmetics.

Step-by-step guide to completing Fortnite No Sweat dance quest

The No Sweat Insurance Rep has called again and this time he wants help rebuilding Tilted Towers. Block 2.0 will replace the buildings that were destroyed at the popular POI.

However, this cannot happen without Loopers' help. Naturally, players have to complete all the No Sweat Marketing Quests, which also come with lucrative rewards.

For a chance to earn some extra XP and the free Fishy Flurry Style of the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling, players will need to start with dancing at different Promotional Dance Floors. To make the challenge easier, players can follow these steps:

Head to the Mighty Statue island. Locate the Dancing Platforms located opposite it. Stand on all the smaller dance floors and open the emote menu. Only the No Sweat signboard emote will be available to players. Perform the emote on all the three Promotional Dance Floors to complete the daily challenge.

Once they have performed an emote on all the three smaller platforms, they will get a message informing them of the challenge's completion. Players will have to complete all the challenges until July 27 in order to receive the XP rewards and the free Fortnite back bling.

All the No Sweat Summer Fortnite phases

The No Sweat Summer event started on July 21 at 9 am ET and is supposed to end on August 9, 2022, at 9 am ET. The first set of quests lasted between July 21 - July 23. The ongoing phase will end on July 27, and the final iteration will arrive soon.

Fortnite No Sweat Summer rewards (image via Sportskeeda)

The third phase or No Sweat Product Recall Quests will arrive on July 28 and continue till August 3. Completing them will give players the Goopy Guff Style of the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling and No Sweatin’ Lobby Track.

There are also several round-the-clock challenges that can help players earn extra rewards, unlock cosmetic styles, and free XP until August 9.

