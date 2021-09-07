Fortnite SuperCharged XP: What is it and how can you use it to unlock Battle Pass skins faster?

The Fortnite Battle Pass keeps getting more and more interesting every season. With an insane amount of cool new skins and cosmetics out there to acquire, the Fortnite Supercharged XP might come in handy.

The XP grind in Fortnite is easy, yet quite tedious. While nearly everything players do in a match earns XP, it is sometimes still not enough to earn the coolest Battle Pass items.

A quicker way to earn more XP than one normally would, will make it easier to acquire more premium items on the Seasonal battle Pass before it expires.

Completing Legendary and Epic weekly quests does come with a substantial XP reward, but although they are quite simple, they are rather lengthy busywork. Instead, Fortnite Supercharged XP is a better way to get a buff on the Battle Pass.

Use Fortnite Supercharged XP to buff up your Battle Pass faster than ever

Basically, the Fortnite Supercharged XP is a fixed time-limit, during which players need to login to get huge XP buffs. Usually, the Supercharged XP buffs double the XP one can earn in Fortnite. However, there might be, at times, a limit to how much XP one can earn using the buff.

Fortnite Supercharged XP boosts the player up to four tiers, which is around 320,000 XP.

Note that in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, Supercharged XP is available at least once a week. Players just need to login within the specified time window to get a major buff on the XP they earn for the Battle Pass.

The trick is to attempt and complete Epic and Legendary Quests during the Supercharged XP time limit for massive XP returns.

Players hope that Fortnite Supercharged XP will still carry on in Chapter 2 Season 8. That way players will stand a chance to grind enough XP to unlock the Naruto Uzumaki skin, one of the most-anticipated items in Fortnite in the upcoming season.

