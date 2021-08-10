Fortnite Superman Quests: Every Challenge to unlock Superman outfit in Season 7

Fortnite Battle Royale players will be delighted to know that the release date for the Superman skin is finally here and will be unlocked in-game within a few days. The skin is available for free, and everyone can unlock it by completing a few challenges.
The release date for the Superman skin in Fortnite is August 12, and the wait from June, when the skin first appeared, is finally over for fans of the DC superhero. There has also been a Suicide Squad crossover recently, with DC comics taking up most of the collaborations in Fortnite lately. That is apart from the Ariana Grande concert that took place a short time ago, and it was one of the best things loopers had experienced in some time.
How to unlock Superman outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Players will have to complete 84 Epic quests and all the challenges to unlock the outfit of the son of Jor-El. Before players can unlock the iconic blue and red Superman outfit, they will have to unlock his human alias Clark Kent. Below are all the challenges to unlock Clark Kent and some other cosmetics:
- Complete one quest from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy – Call to Action emoticon
- Complete three quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy – Shield Spray
- Complete five quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy – Clark Kent skin
Once the Clark Kent outfit is unlocked, players can go ahead and unlock the Superman skin and many other cosmetic items.
Use a phone booth as Clark Kent
- Secret Identity Emote
- Superman’s Cape Back Bling
- Clark Kent (Superman) outfit
Glide through five rings as Clark Kent
- Daily Planet Back Bling
Complete 63 Epic Quests
- Kal-El’s Cape glider
Complete 68 Epic Quests
- Banner Icon
Complete 73 Epic Quests
- The Last Son of Krypton Loading Screen
Complete 78 Epic Quests
- Solitude Striker Pickaxe
Complete 84 Epic Quests
- Clark Kent (Shadow) outfit
- Superman’s Cape (Shadow) Back Bling
- The Daily Planet (The Late Edition) Back Bling
- Solitude Striker (Shadow)
- Kal-El’s Cape (Shadow) glider
These challenges will not be in the game until Fortnite Season 8 is released. While Epic Games has not announced a date, Season 8 should kick-off on September 13, 2021.
