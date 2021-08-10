Fortnite Superman Quests: Every Challenge to unlock Superman outfit in Season 7

Fortnite Battle Royale players will be delighted to know that the release date for the Superman skin is finally here and will be unlocked in-game within a few days. The skin is available for free, and everyone can unlock it by completing a few challenges.

2 more days for Superman in fortnite! Who’s looking forward to this? pic.twitter.com/nqiYEavRTT — Zari (@ShadowZarii) August 8, 2021

The release date for the Superman skin in Fortnite is August 12, and the wait from June, when the skin first appeared, is finally over for fans of the DC superhero. There has also been a Suicide Squad crossover recently, with DC comics taking up most of the collaborations in Fortnite lately. That is apart from the Ariana Grande concert that took place a short time ago, and it was one of the best things loopers had experienced in some time.

How to unlock Superman outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Players will have to complete 84 Epic quests and all the challenges to unlock the outfit of the son of Jor-El. Before players can unlock the iconic blue and red Superman outfit, they will have to unlock his human alias Clark Kent. Below are all the challenges to unlock Clark Kent and some other cosmetics:

Complete one quest from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy – Call to Action emoticon

Complete three quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy – Shield Spray

Complete five quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy – Clark Kent skin

Once the Clark Kent outfit is unlocked, players can go ahead and unlock the Superman skin and many other cosmetic items.

OMG SUPERMAN IS COMING IN 11 HOURS YALL!!! #Fortnite I GUARANTEE THERE WILL BE A BRANIAC SKIN AS WELL!! #PS4share pic.twitter.com/TFGqjXeDDr — Erebus-V (@ErebusVFWG) August 10, 2021

Use a phone booth as Clark Kent

Secret Identity Emote

Superman’s Cape Back Bling

Clark Kent (Superman) outfit

Glide through five rings as Clark Kent

Daily Planet Back Bling

Complete 63 Epic Quests

Kal-El’s Cape glider

Complete 68 Epic Quests

Banner Icon

Complete 73 Epic Quests

The Last Son of Krypton Loading Screen

Complete 78 Epic Quests

Solitude Striker Pickaxe

Complete 84 Epic Quests

Clark Kent (Shadow) outfit

Superman’s Cape (Shadow) Back Bling

The Daily Planet (The Late Edition) Back Bling

Solitude Striker (Shadow)

Kal-El’s Cape (Shadow) glider

These challenges will not be in the game until Fortnite Season 8 is released. While Epic Games has not announced a date, Season 8 should kick-off on September 13, 2021.

