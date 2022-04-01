Fortnite Tank Locations: Every known Titan Tank spawn in the game

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has started off with a bang and players are having a great time adapting to the additional elements added to the game. Different movements, advanced weapons, a brand new Battle Pass, and a lot more await players once they hop onto the Chapter 3 Season 2 map.

Dr. Slone is leading the Imagined Order and is going against the Seven, who currently control the island. The Imagined Order has unleashed their weaponry on the island and that has brought forth the IO Titan Tanks. These tanks are the most powerful vehicles in the game.

In terms of attacking power, they can take down players and builds with ease.

Therefore, capturing these tanks would make life a lot easier for players in a match. It is best to find the locations of the tanks on the Fortnite map and dive in for them straight away.

All IO Titan Tank locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 map

The IO Titan Tanks can be found on the Chapter 3 map in every POI that the Imagined Order has captured. Players will notice IO Blimps over these POIs located right above in the sky.

Players need to dive into these locations and capture tanks from the IO guards that control them. Players can also choose to be stealthy, capture the tank, and quickly drive away before catching too much attention from the IO Guards.

Below are all the locations where players can spot an IO Titan Tank in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2:

Tilted Towers

Rocky Reels

The Daily Bugle

Command Cavern

Cando Canyon

Coney Crossroads

The Fortress

It is best not to engage with an IO Titan Tank if players do not find them unoccupied. Trying to grab tanks from players is almost suicidal and should not be attempted. It is also extremely difficult to destroy tanks as they pack a ton of health. However, players from inside the tanks can easily eliminate enemies with very little effort. No amount of builds can save players if the tanks fire missiles at them.

It is best to get multiple kills with the IO Titan Tank and capitilize from them for as long as they are live in Chapter 3 Season 2

