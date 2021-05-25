Fortnite Telescope location (Chapter 2, Season 6): Where to find and repair damaged telescopes

The first two quests for the Foreshadowing questline in Fortnite have finally gone live. Right now, these quests offer XP for completion and indicate that there's a possibility of the I.O. guards returning to the island.

These quests were introduced after the Fortnite 16.50 update went live today and will probably give the current storyline a proper direction.

How to get to the Fortnite telescope locations?

The Foreshadow Quest 1 & 2 will go live in 2 hours! pic.twitter.com/yOwdDtu0c7 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 25, 2021

As of now, only 5 Fortnite telescope locations have been discovered. There are probably more on the island, but players need to repair just five of these Fortnite telescopes to complete this challenge.

These Fortnite telescopes shouldn't be confused with the functional ones on the island already. Players also need to note that they need to harvest a good amount of metal before approaching these Fortnite telescope locations.

Players will need around 20 metal to repair each telescope, which means players will have to harvest around 100 metal in order to complete this challenge. Also, these Fortnite telescope locations are spread out all over the map, so it'll be slightly difficult to complete this challenge in one go. To complete this, players may need to jump into at least a couple of matches.

That being said, the map below displays five Fortnite telescope locations that have been spotted as of now.

The five Fortnite telescope locations on the island (Image via Forbes)

This wasn't the only Foreshadowing quest that has gone live at this point in time. There's another that requires players to investigate a downed helicopter on the island. As per the description of the mission, this helicopter supposedly belongs to the I.O. This indicates that someone has come to the island. But why they've come to the island is still a mystery.

The second Foreshadowing quest in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/Hypex)

Everyone knows that the I.O. controls the loop on the island and isn't really happy with people escaping the loop. So, this may be an effort to regain control of the loop. The upcoming days in Fortnite are very interesting and will decide the direction that the storyline will take for the remainder of the season in Fortnite.