How to harvest Stone from The Temple, The Ruins, or Tumbledown Temple in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Stone is a valuable material in Fortnite. Be it in Save the World or Battle Royale mode, this resource is always in demand, and for good reason. It's stronger than wood, doesn't catch on fire, and is economically easier to farm than metal.

While it's not the best material, it gets the job done. Speaking of which, the developers need players to gather some Stone from ancient temples in-game. It's unclear why but they are willing to reward those who complete the task with 25,000 experience points.

Rock and Stone (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Harvesting Stone from The Temple, The Ruins, or Tumbledown Temple in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Collecting 200 Stone is going to be an interesting task in-game. Here are the steps to complete it:

The Ruins:

Ensure not to be pinned down on the coastline (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Land at the Ruins, located far east from The Daily Bugle.

Collect basic loot, gear up, and secure before attempting the task.

Harvest 200 Stone to complete the challenge.

The Temple:

When harvesting Stone at The Temple, keep an eye out for opponents at the edge of The Daily Bugle (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Land at The Daily Bugle or Seven Outpost III and gear up.

Once the area has been secured, rotate to The Temple located northeast of The Daily Bugle or west of Seven Outpost III.

Harvest 200 Stone to complete the challenge.

Tumbledown Temple:

Watch out for snipers on the high ground west of Colossal Cactus (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Land at Tumbledown Temple or the nearby Colossal Cactus, located south of the POI.

Secure basic loot and gear up.

If landing at Colossal Cactus, move north to the POI.

Harvest 200 Stone to complete the challenge.

Things to remember while harvesting Stone in Chapter 3 Season 1

Harvesting Stone is not an uphill task. However, when challenges state that the harvesting must be done in specific locations, things tend to get crazy. Nevertheless, this challenge can be completed in one match.

To ensure that things go smoothly, it's recommended that players do this with a friend. While one player harvests the Stone, the other can keep an eye out for enemies. This will minimize the risk of being ambushed.

At the moment, The Ruins, located on the eastern coast of the island, is the best place to attempt this challenge. It's far from other major named locations, and if at all, not many players should land here.

