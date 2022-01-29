The Foundation from Fortnite makes his distaste for BTS clear, clip shows

Fortnite is home to some major collaborations with music artists. This includes the likes of Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and of course, K-pop super group BTS. However, it would seem that not everyone in-game likes their music.

A video posted by a Reddit user called Jimjangofett, showcased his character being attacked by The Foundation in-game. This was rather peculiar as all he did was do a BTS emote for his amusement.

Judging by the rash outburst, fans thought it was clear that The Foundation is not a fan of their music and would attack BTS Army members on sight. According to another Reddit user known as TheoryBrut, The Foundation - "seems to have a problem with a little funk and soul, so he lit him up like dynamite."

Does The Foundation dislike the BTS emote in Fortnite Chapter 3?

While it may seem that way, the truth of the matter is very different. The Foundation doesn't hate BTS, he simply hates being blocked from walking along his predetermined route.

In fact, most NPCs in-game will react in a hostile manner if players attempt to block their path. While it may not happen 100% of the time, there are high chances that they'll act hostile towards the player.

In Jimjangofett's case, being knocked down during the fight was almost a certainty. Given how powerful The Foundation is in-game, winning against him is not always a possibility.

Speaking of The Foundation, when will his skin become available to claim from the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass?

After waiting for three seasons during Chapter 2 and then some, The Foundation skin will finally be available in less than a week. Battle Pass owners will be able to don his outfit and hot drop into Tilted Towers. Watching copies of the character duke it out for supremacy will be beyond entertaining.

Given how in-demand the skin has been, content creators are definitely going to "troll" players by eliminating The Foundation and posing as him in Sanctuary. Watching unsuspecting players meet their doom in this manner will surely become a talking point within the community.

All things kept aside, The Foundation is the most important character within the Metaverse at the moment. Although not much of the storyline was revealed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, the next installment will surely showcase more about The Seven, The Imagined Order, and of course, Jonesy.

