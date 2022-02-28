Fortnite Travis Scott skin may eventually return, Item Shop cosmetic gives players hope

Travis Scott cosmetics were removed from Fortnite following the Astroworld concert tragedy. During the artist's performance, a crowd surge led to several people losing their lives.

Instead of stopping the concert when fans were struggling for their lives, Travis Scott performed for over 30 minutes, which seemingly worsened the condition.

The developers quickly removed Travis Scott cosmetics from the Item Shop and allowed players to remove his cosmetics from their lockers. However, there's a possibility that his skin could return to the game eventually.

Out West emote returns to Fortnite Item Shop in Chapter 3 Season 1

The latest Item Shop in Fortnite has surprised the community. Apparently, the Out West emote has returned after it was removed in November 2021.

Fortnite News 🏙 @FortniteBR The Out West Emote has returned to the Item Shop for the first time since it was removed in November. #Fortnite The Out West Emote has returned to the Item Shop for the first time since it was removed in November. #Fortnite https://t.co/hR986JulAA

The Icon Series emote is based on the song Out West by Travis Scott and JACKBOYS. It costs 500 V-Bucks and was released in Chapter 2 Season 3.

The concert itself led to a huge backlash against Travis Scott, and his vague response towards the victims and their families further fueled the matter.

Hence, a plethora of players seemed sure that Epic Games wouldn't risk associating itself with the controversial singer.

However, the return of the Out West emote proves that Travis Scott isn't really 'banned' from the Battle Royale game.

Fortnite community reacts to the return of Out West emote

It is no surprise that the return of Out West has sparked heated debates among fans on Twitter. While the majority are upset that people are already forgetting the tragedy, others believe that Travis Scott cannot be blamed entirely for the crowd surge.

Universe (Creator of #TeamNoNFT) @usecodest3ven @FortniteBR This I honestly hate. Travis does not deserve to return. ASTROWORLD was a tragedy and some people are still mourning the loss of their loved ones. They offered removals of Travis’ items, and yet they bring back the emote?! Awful. @FortniteBR This I honestly hate. Travis does not deserve to return. ASTROWORLD was a tragedy and some people are still mourning the loss of their loved ones. They offered removals of Travis’ items, and yet they bring back the emote?! Awful.

Moreover, Epic Games first allowed players to remove Travis Scott's cosmetics from their lockers, and is now bringing back an emote that promotes his music. Both these actions seem contradictory to players.

As per some fans, the Item Shop is pre-planned and the release of Daily cosmetics is planned months ago. Inasmuch, it is also possible that the devs are just re-releasing the emote, and it could have another skin associated with it.

