Fortnite Ultima Knight brought to life in spot-on cosplay, community left in awe

The Fortnite Ultima Knight Outfit is one of the most sought-after cosmetics in-game, part of the Chapter 1 Season X (10) Battle Pass. It was vaulted as soon as that phase of the storyline concluded during The End event for Chapter 1. There's no way to obtain this Outfit again in-game, and it will remain vaulted.

Despite some users claiming that there are codes for it, there is nothing as such. They likely lead to a dead-end or part of a phishing scheme, or worse. However, this doesn't mean players cannot create their own life-size version of the Fortnite Ultima Knight Outfit.

Fortnite Ultima Knight brought to life in stunning cosplay

A cosplayer who goes by the name of Cosplayben shared his finished cosplay of Ultima Knight on Reddit. Based on previous posts, this creation took some time to bring to life. Given the intricate details of the life-size outfit, it's clear that a lot of work has gone into it.

Shotgun slugs adorn the outfit's left shoulder pad and waist. The color looks exactly like the in-game version of Ultima Knight, and they are even wielding a Scar—an AR introduced in Chapter 1. Undoubtedly, this is the best Fortnite Ultima Knight cosplay showcased.

Here is what the community had to say about the Fortnite Ultima Knight cosplay:

As seen from the numerous comments, the community is in awe of this cosplay. Given the minor details that have been put in, it's a work of art on every level. The only possible way for this cosplay to get better is if Cosplayben decides to create Styles for Ultima Knight; there are two: Silver and Red.

As the name suggests, the Ultima Knight Outfit would have to be repainted in those colors to suit the Style. However, given that the Ultima Style is by far the most attractive, it's best to leave things as they are. It would take much time and effort to redesign everything and paint over it.

This leads to a burning question the community has been asking for a while.

Will Epic Games unvault the Fortnite Ultima Knight outfit?

The short answer would be no. Since it was part of the Chapter 1 Season X (10) Battle Pass, it is exclusive. As such, unvaulting it would not be possible, and even if they did, it would not bode well for the community at all. Many would feel that Epic Games lied to them about exclusivity.

On the other hand, Epic Games could always create a remix version of Fortnite Ultima Knight. A small example of this can be seen in the Spectra Knight Outfit introduced via the Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass.

However, it all depends on what is trending and what the community wants to see added to the game next. Those who own the Fortnite Ultima Knight Outfit are in possession of a piece of the game's history, which is considered rare by many.

