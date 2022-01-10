Fortnite unlimited XP glitch literally causes Creative hub to break, developers respond

Fortnite Chapter 3 players are having a hard time farming XP in the game and often look to XP glitches to gain some extra Battle Pass levels easily. The amount of XP required to progress beyond level 100 is massive and it often gets tedious to level via the Battle Royale mode where the XP gains are quite low.

Recently, Epic Games introduced a daily limit on the amount of XP that could be farmed in Creative mode. Since most of the XP glitch maps are in the Creative Hub it was a huge set back for most grinders in the community.

However, a new map was discovered yesterday that allowed players to bypass the Creative XP limit and gain millions of XP within minutes. Traffic increased exponentially on that Creative Hub, causing the game to crash as players performed the glitch.

Creative Hub crashes after Fortnite players drop in to perform unlimited XP glitch

Multiple videos also surfaced on YouTube and other sites explaining to players how to perform the glitch and farm unlimited XP within minutes. The progress was so fast that the game started to crash as players gained hundreds of levels in minutes.

However, the fun came to an end abruptly as the map was quickly patched. The developers addressed the community on Twitter and soon enough the Creative Hub responsible for the glitch was removed.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We're aware that the Creative Hub is not appearing and is limiting the ability to play Creative games. We're working on a fix and will update you when we've resolved the issue. We're aware that the Creative Hub is not appearing and is limiting the ability to play Creative games. We're working on a fix and will update you when we've resolved the issue. https://t.co/kqagYHpmqG

Players who took part in the glitch have also been punished. All players who gained unlimited XP before it was patched will have their Creative XP multiplier permanently lowered. The amount will depend upon how many times the player performed the glitch.

Adam @ItsADaMo_ . @stormzyidkk THE MOMENT YALL WAITING FOR, 3RD RIFT PUT 9387-1654-4858?v=49 AND 4TH PUT 1248-2909-6151 THEN ENTER MY MAP AND ENTER ANY RIFT RT RT RT THE MOMENT YALL WAITING FOR, 3RD RIFT PUT 9387-1654-4858?v=49 AND 4TH PUT 1248-2909-6151 THEN ENTER MY MAP AND ENTER ANY RIFT RT RT RT https://t.co/XbR89ANjZO Just a quick warning; this glitch will destroy your Creative XP multiplier permanently. The more you use it, the more your multiplier decreases. If u dont want a multiplier of x0,0001 like me, don't do it twitter.com/stormzyidkk/st… Just a quick warning; this glitch will destroy your Creative XP multiplier permanently. The more you use it, the more your multiplier decreases. If u dont want a multiplier of x0,0001 like me, don't do it twitter.com/stormzyidkk/st…

The developers did not mention the XP glitch as the reason for the crash but it is likely that they removed the Creative Hub altogether to stop players from illegally progressing hundreds of levels.

Exploiting XP glitches is not bannable as of yet and there has been no instance of any players getting banned by Epic Games for using glitches. However, players are advised to stay away from glitches, lest Epic Games brings up a new rule and decides to issue bans out of the blue.

