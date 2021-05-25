Fortnite update 16.50 patch notes: Dual Pistols return, Bella Poarch emote, Teleportation Portal, and more

The Fortnite update 16.50 is finally here, bringing some exciting content and taking the storyline a step further. Today's update sets the stage for the game to move into Chapter 2 Season 7, which looks like a continuation of Fortnite Season 6.

Epic Games has stopped releasing the patch notes for Fortnite for a while now, so it's tough for fans to know about the changes the game will be receiving. To help make things easier for them, here are the Fortnite update 16.50 patch notes.

Fortnite update 16.50 patch notes: New bundles

New Bundles:

- Laoch Bundle

- Orelia Bundle

The Orelia skin is finally making its way into the game. She comes with a pickaxe, a wrap, and a loading screen. The Laoch bundle also comes to the game after the update today, while the Luncha bundle makes a surprising return to Fortnite.

According to data miner iFireMonkey, the Caped Crusader Pack has also been updated and will go live in the game at a later date.

Fortnite update 16.50 patch notes: New skins and cosmetics

The item shop is receiving an overhaul after the Fortnite update today. New skins and cosmetics will be available once the downtime ends.

That being said, the Tsuki skin finally has a human style and isn't broken anymore. There are a few new cosmetics as well, including a special FNCS skin and a few other emotes.

It also looks like Bella Poarch will be receiving her emote in the game and will, in all probability, be related to her new song.

Fortnite update 16.50 patch notes: New quests

After the Fortnite update today, players will now receive 400 XP for eliminating Orelia in-game. Although not much, they must remember that every bit of XP earned contributes to maxing out the battle pass.

Epic has stuck to its current NBA theme and has released a few quests related to the new NBA-style games they're adding to the creative mode.

Dubbed the Hardwood challenges, these quests will probably go live once the Fortnite downtime ends.

Fortnite update 16.50 patch notes: New weapons

In their tweet on the Fortnite Status page, Epic said they would be unvaulting an old weapon. However, it looks like two firearms have successfully made it to the game.

The Drum Shotgun has been unvaulted. And it looks like the Dual Pistols have also been added to the game files. Keeping in mind their previous track record, the publisher may not enable these weapons in-game just yet, and choose to do so later.

Fortnite update 16.50 patch notes: Foreshadowing

The Foreshadowing questline added to the game files with the last update received a few more tweaks this time. The silhouette for the NPC can now be seen, and there's a new quest added to this questline.

It's unclear when these quests will go live, though. They probably go live in the next season, given that there are only two weeks left in the current Fortnite season.

Fortnite update 16.50 patch notes: Codename "Awful Duck"

There are a few alien-related files that have been codenamed "Awful Duck" for now. These files contain sounds and animations that point towards some other wordly theme in the game.

There's also an animation that shows how players will look when abducted by aliens.

There are also teleportation portals, similar to the ones in Chapter 2 Season 2. Although these may not go live just yet, it does look like a fun addition.

Fortnite update 16.50 patch notes: New NPC

There are files related to a new NPC that will probably be coming to the game shortly. This NPC is codenamed Mari, and data miners have recovered a string of dialogues in the game files.

Although there's not much information available about this NPC just yet, more shall be revealed once more information is available.

Fortnite update 16.50 patch notes: Tournaments and LTMs

There are a few new LTMs scheduled to go live after the Fortnite update today.

There's also a mode, named Tournament, which mentions scrims, but it hasn't gone live in the game just yet. It also has Solos, Duos, and Trios modes.

Fortnite update 16.50 patch notes: Friends and gifting

After the Fortnite update today, players will see a significant rework in the gifting mechanism. They will soon be able to send gifts to not only their friends but people in their party as well.

Gamers will also be able to search for friends while gifting.

Fortnite update 16.50 patch notes: New loading screens

Just like every major update, the one today brings new loading screens to Fortnite. However, one of these additions is somewhat special.

In the loading screen featuring the Cuddle Team Leader, there are silhouettes in the background, one of which seems to be Loki. This could probably hint at an upcoming collaboration as well.

While there are no additions to the storytelling narrative even with this update, Epic Games may decide to add some spice to the game in the upcoming days. Besides, there are new cosmetics, and which everybody loves!