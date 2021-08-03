Fortnite Update 17.30 Map Changes: Floating POIs, Corrupted Holly and more

The onset of each season often brings about new changes to Fortnite Island. Moving from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2 saw some of the biggest changes to the map in Fortnite history. Now, it seems that the final few weeks of Chapter 2 Season 7 is going to have some really big changes to the map as well.

Following the latest 17.30 update, there have been several changes to the map, and more may be coming along the way. With aliens invading, the island is likely to change a lot more before Season 8.

Fortnite Season 7. Image via NME

Map changes in Fortnite 17.30

A few weeks ago, alien invaders converted Holly Hedges into Holly Hatchery by creating a low gravity alien hotspot. This had many parasites that would attack Fortnite players and latch onto their heads, draining their health. These are now in other places as well, but Holly Hatchery is the site of the first transformation.

Holly Hatchery. Image via Fortnite INTEL

Slurpy Swamp and Coral Castle have now been abducted. Parts of these POIs are now floating in the air, creating a new and unprecedented change to the map. Loot Lake in Chapter 1 was floating for a while, but this is now happening at multiple locations and everything isn't quite the same. There are several floating islands at each Fortnite POI. Everything at each POI is slowly floating upwards in the tractor beam.

FortTory has noticed that there is a quest involving Holly Hatchery and an interesting choice of words. If the aliens are changing the entire DNA of the island, it makes total sense to begin where they first invaded: Holly Hatchery. Furthermore, if the entire island's DNA is changing, this may represent one of the biggest map changes in Fortnite history. There have been big changes, but never quite like this. The aliens are planning on terraforming everything, and that probably means they don't intend to leave.

"The DNA of the island is being corrupted. They're preparing to terraform... everything."



- Collect resources in Holly Hatchery -



interesting Questline! — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 3, 2021

Are the aliens going to completely revamp the Fortnite island?

Edited by Gautham Balaji