Fortnite fails to stop creative map that mocks Russia-Ukraine crisis, enraged fans react

Amidst the Russian military's offensive in Ukraine, it seems like some Fortnite players have managed to roll out maps mocking the situation. Naturally, these maps have been added to the Creative mode where Epic Games claims to have a strict creator policy.

Prominent creator JDuth recently spotted a map named 'Deathrun: Going to Russia' in Creative. Considering the current crisis in Ukraine, this map has been published in the worst time possible.

JDuth @JDuthYT

an absolute joke. are you fucking kidding me? what the fuck @FNCreate an absolute joke. are you fucking kidding me? what the fuck @FNCreate an absolute joke. https://t.co/w3oRm0DNri

Here's why the Creative map has offended a plethora of players.

'Deathrun: Going to Russia' map in Fortnite Creative enrages content creators and players

As the name suggests, the map is based on training players to get to Russia. The challenges mention several explicit words, and surprisingly, it describes the Sideways Monsters from Chapter 2 Season 8 as Chernobyl survivors.

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time that an inappropriate map has been spotted in Creative. Players and content creators have called out Epic Games on several occasions and it's certainly high time that the developer takes the matter seriously.

Big names like I Talk claim that after years of carelessness, the recent map based on Russia isn't even shocking.

Without a proper system of checks and balances, it is impossible to remove objectionable maps that make jokes on sensitive topics.

Fortnite community reacts to Deathrun: Going to Russia map

It is no surprise that the majority of players are disgusted that a map based on war and Chernobyl is being represented in Fortnite Creative. While some might call it 'dark' humor, the effect of this map on vulnerable children who form a major portion of the game's community can be quite disturbing.

D△⃒⃘RK SCAMANDER  @Pat_Scamander @JDuthYT



- Even if this map was created / last updated prior to the invasion of Ukraine:



1) The map is a parody of Chernobyl, which is not only in bad taste in of itself due to the events of the original disaster, but Chernobyl was also a sight of… @FNCreate To all those defending this map- Even if this map was created / last updated prior to the invasion of Ukraine:1) The map is a parody of Chernobyl, which is not only in bad taste in of itself due to the events of the original disaster, but Chernobyl was also a sight of… @JDuthYT @FNCreate To all those defending this map - Even if this map was created / last updated prior to the invasion of Ukraine: 1) The map is a parody of Chernobyl, which is not only in bad taste in of itself due to the events of the original disaster, but Chernobyl was also a sight of…

On the flip side, some players have defended the creator by claiming that the map was published before the Russia-Ukraine crisis happened. Moreover, there are already a ton of games, movies, and TV series that talk about Russia and Chernobyl. Canceling all of these creations isn't a feasible approach.

FreshSphynx @Assassinator226 @JDuthYT @FNCreate For all you guys, this was made before the current events and like months ago. @JDuthYT @FNCreate For all you guys, this was made before the current events and like months ago.

As of now, JDuth has reported the map and has requested other players to do the same. Ideally, the map should be removed by the developers as soon as possible.

This incident might be enough for Epic Games to revamp its system that approves and features Fortnite Creative maps. It is evident that many creators get away with explicit and offensive maps that can affect the young playerbase.

Edited by R. Elahi