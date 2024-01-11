Fortnite Vault glitch does not go according to plan, players experience instant regret

A recent Fortnite Vault glitch, showcased by u/Alderiuz in a new Reddit clip, has left members of the game's community astonished as a seemingly well-thought-out plan took an unexpected turn. The clip showcases the replay of a Squads match in Lavish Lair, with u/Alderiuz and their squad providing an entertaining spectacle.

Two players managed to infiltrate and glitch their way into the Lavish Lair vault without the required Oscar medallion. The duo was positioned strategically, and they patiently waited to attack unsuspecting players who would unlock the vault with the medallion. Little did the duo know their planned-out ambush would be met with a clever response.

Fortnite Vault glitch goes wrong after infiltration of players at Lavish Lair

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As u/Alderiuz and their squad members, equipped with the Oscar medallion, prepared to unlock the vault, they proved how they were one step ahead of the infiltrators using the Fortnite Vault glitch. Anticipating the impending threat of the duo inside the vault, the squad smartly took a few steps back after the scan and threw a barrage of Cluster Clingers into the vault.

The Cluster Clingers managed to catch one infiltrator off guard and set the stage for a dramatic reversal of the roles. While one enemy was incapacitated by the surprise Cluster Clingers, u/Alderiuz's squad quickly rushed the vault.

As the coordinated assault unfolded, the remaining adversary was also eliminated, proving that despite using the Fortnite Vault glitch, the duo was still caught off guard by enemies that were ahead of the curve.

The vault was secured, and the victory was sealed. To add a touch of flair, members of the squad celebrated their success with the classic Default Dance emote while also taunting the infiltrators.

The community reacts to u/Aideriuz's encounter with infiltrators

The gaming community reacted to the Fortnite Vault glitch with a mix of emotions. While some expressed their frustration over the existence of exploits that allow players to access vaults without a medallion, others couldn't help but admire the strategic and creative use of Cluster Clingers and the celebratory Default Dance emote by the player's squad.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

Comment byu/Alderiuz from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Alderiuz from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Alderiuz from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Alderiuz from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Alderiuz from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

The incident with the Fortnite Vault glitch and u/Alderiuz's squad highlights how unpredictable the game can be, especially when it comes to glitches.

What began as an unfair and covert infiltration turned into an entertaining spectacle that not only brought justice to the infiltrators but also showcased the quick thinking and adaptability of the Fortnite community.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!