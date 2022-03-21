Fortnite war-themed Chapter 3 Season 2 launches at the worst possible timing

Fortnite just launched Chapter 3 Season 2 yesterday. The Battle Pass is great, the new mechanics are fun, and the lack of building is quite interesting. Another aspect of the new season stands out from the rest, though. The war theme that is so prevalent this season comes at one of the worst possible times.

The Imagined Order was gearing up to fight The Seven and their allies throughout Chapter 3 Season 1, so it makes sense narratively. Current events have caused this season to be, at the very least, a little bit inappropriate.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Chapter 3 Season 2's theme is terrible timing for Fortnite

Given the circumstances of all the possible themes to go with this season, a war storyline is probably the worst. Russia is still in conflict with Ukraine, and there's been quite a bit of carnage.

For many Fortnite players, this is the first major war of their lifetime. They are experiencing historical events in real-time, which is tragic and disheartening. To load into the game and see something similar is also sad.

NinjaLavaBoy • Leaks & News @NinjaLavaBoy There's gonna be no Teasers for the upcoming Season, reason being is because of what's happening With Russia & Ukraine, Season 2 is a WAR Theme between The Seven & IO. #Fortnite There's gonna be no Teasers for the upcoming Season, reason being is because of what's happening With Russia & Ukraine, Season 2 is a WAR Theme between The Seven & IO. #Fortnite

It's difficult to fault Epic Games, though they are partially wrong. Russia entered Ukraine on February 24, which means it hasn't even been a month since the war began.

That's not a lot of time to completely pivot from the original plan. Most of what is happening has been in the game files for a while and was planned long back.

The Resistance (Image via Epic Games)

However, it doesn't appear that they even tried to change it. They could have extended Chapter 3 Season 1, which likely would have made many players happy. The war storyline would have to happen at some point, but it theoretically could have been later.

To their credit, though, Epic Games has denounced the Russia-Ukraine war and is working on raising funds for Ukraine. All proceeds from the beginning of the season to early April will go to humanitarian relief.

Fortnite @FortniteGame @WFP, @Refugees, @DirectRelief. Together we’ve already raised $36 million USD for humanitarian relief for Ukraine. The funds will go to @UNICEF Together we’ve already raised $36 million USD for humanitarian relief for Ukraine. The funds will go to @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees, @DirectRelief. https://t.co/JQESsGxDVt

They've also already raised quite a bit of money, so they deserve credit. It's not enough to ignore the war in Fortnite that so tragically mirrors the real world right now.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar