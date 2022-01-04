3 Fortnite weapons that were extremely satisfying to use (& 3 that frustrated everyone)

The Fortnite community has embraced many weapons since the game was first released in 2017. Some became favorites instantly, while others managed to piss off the community.

They were either toxic or too challenging to use. However, with so many weapons released to date, it is difficult to make a cumulative study on which firearms got the best reactions from the community and which ones did not.

This article will discuss three weapons that were instant favorites in Fortnite and three that made no sense to the community. It is not exclusive to the ongoing Chapter 3 Season 1.

Three most satisfying weapons in Fortnite

1) MK-Seven

Released in the current chapter, players were immediately drawn to this hitscan assault rifle as it allowed them to ADS with a red-dot optic. This is the first time they have been able to properly scope in with a weapon instead of a slight zoom in third-person view.

While the recoil needs to be controlled, the MK-Seven is currently the most sought-after weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3.

2) Pump Shotgun

This Chapter 1 beast is still considered one of the best weapons ever released in Fortnite. The Pump Shotgun combo terrorized Chapter 1 lobbies, and loopers killed enemies within seconds.

Even the lower rarities of this weapon dealt high damage. However, it was very punishing if gamers missed a shot, as it needed to be pumped after each pellet burst. Aiming down sight with the pump shotgun ensured a tighter bullet spread than hip-fire.

3) Heavy Sniper Rifle

This sniper was totally broken in Fortnite. First released in Chapter 1 Season 5, the Legendary variant dealt a whopping 330 damage on a headshot. It could kill with a single shot from any range.

There was no damage drop-off in this sniper rifle, making it the most broken piece of weaponry that Fortnite snipers majorly enjoyed. Luckily, it was vaulted in Chapter 2 Season 3.

Three weapons that annoyed the Fortnite community

1) Auto Shotgun

Another Chapter 3 addition, this weapon does low damage with a high fire rate, and users cannot understand how it fits into the current season. Shotguns in Chapter 3 are already weak, and this auto-firing shotty is not helping those who loved using the pump combo back in the day.

2) Burst Assault Rifle

Burst weapons generally do not do well in the third-person mode. The basic reasoning behind it is that it requires greater accuracy and control that players cannot achieve easily from a third-person perspective.

Therefore, when the Burst Assault Rifle was first launched in Chapter 1, it did not impress the community. Furthermore, it was terrible over close ranges, making users quickly drop it in the game when things grew tense.

3) Drum Shotgun

Like the Auto Shotgun, the Drum Shotgun could fire automatically, but it had terrible accuracy and damage drop-off. The weapon was only viable in highly close ranges, leading to it being outcasted by the community.

The weapon was released in Chapter 1 but vaulted in Season 1 of Chapter 2.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

