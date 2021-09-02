Fortnite week 13 alien artifacts: Where to find them in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 saw the invasion of aliens on the island and the vast expanse of the Mothership still hovers above, threatening players as Season 7 draws to a close.

Dataminers have suggested that a "Skyfire" event will take place at the end of the season, when an IO bomb will blow the Mothership into smithereens and bring it crashing down onto the island. This will also result in some inherent map changes that will take effect in Chapter 2 - Season 8 of Fortnite.

What are alien artifacts in Fortnite Season 7?

Fortnite players started collecting alien artifacts from the beginning of Season 7. The artifacts can be used to unlock customizable options for the Kymera skin in Fortnite. If any player has dedicated their time to the grind of collecting all the artifacts every week, they should now be able to unlock a ton of customizations for the Kymera outfit. Kymera is included in the beginning of the Season 7 Battle Pass.

However, after week 10, players stopped receiving any alien artifacts on the island. At first, it was thought to be a glitch, but later, Fortnite players figured out that Epic Games plans to keep it that way.

it appears that epic stopped adding new alien artifacts after the week 10 ones ... — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) August 17, 2021

Where to find alien artifacts in week 13 of Fortnite Season 7

It appears that no more alien artifacts will be added back to the island and only a few days remain before this season ends. The last resort for Fortnite players to gather alien artifacts is to open up Cosmic Chests.

Players can find Cosmic Chests anywhere from Weeping Woods to Catty Corner. They do not appear on the map and spawn a few minutes after the game has started. Players can play Duos, Trios or Squads for a chance to open these chests. There is no guarantee that all Cosmic Chests will have artifacts, but they are the only way to procure them.

We need Alien Artifacts 🥺 pic.twitter.com/HnamXd4m5J — Mohsin Ali (@the_muffin_boy_) August 30, 2021

Currently, this seems to be the only possible way players can farm alien artifacts in the game. However, it will still require a huge grind for those who intend to unlock all the possible customizations for the Kymera skin in Fortnite. Fortnite players are not at all pleased with this decision to stop the natural spawning of the alien artifacts on Fortnite island.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 ends on 12 September 2021, based on the Battle Pass counter.

