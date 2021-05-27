Fortnite Week 11 Challenges: Where to visit the tallest mountain and place a Spirit Crystal

Fortnite Week 11 Challenges are finally here. One of these challenges requires players to scale the tallest peak in the Fortnite map and place a Spirit Crystal at a designated spot.

This mission is fairly straightforward, provided players know where to land. Players must complete this challenge as soon as they can because Fortnite's Season 6 concludes in a few days and players are grinding hard to grab whatever XP they can.

Where to place the Spirit Crystal to complete the Fortnite Week 11 Challenge?

The highest peak in Fortnite Season 6 happens to be Mount Kay. This unmarked POI in the game is currently the highest point on the map. Mount Kay is located at the southernmost corner of the Fortnite map, right behind Catty Corner.

The best way to reach this place is by landing here directly, straight out of the battle bus. If players fail to land at this spot, they can land at other POIs and scale this peak. The easiest way would be to land at the garage at Catty Corner, grab a car, put on the Chonkers tires, and begin their off-road journey to Mount Kay.

Once at the peak, players will come across a red flag that serves as a marker. Here is where players will have to plant the Spirit Crystal. Once they've planted it, they get rewarded with XP for completing this Fortnite Week 11 Challenge.

Even though this seems pretty straightforward, players need to keep in mind that the entire lobby will be trying to complete this mission early on. Therefore, it's best to land directly at this spot. Mount Kay does not have a lot of loot, so players shouldn't worry too much about getting picked off early on.

If players do wish to scale the mountain, grabbing a few weapons on the go is advisable. This will help players earn some eliminations while completing this Fortnite Week 11 Challenge.