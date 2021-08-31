Fortnite Week 13 challenges: Full list of Epic and Legendary challenges

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is nearing an end. With roughly two weeks to go until the expected start date of Chapter 2, Season 8, now's the time to finish everything that Season 7 has to offer. That means it's one of the last opportunities to collect alien artifacts. It's also one of the last opportunities for players to complete challenges, earn XP and unlock battle pass rewards.
It seems that this week and next will be the last weeks of challenges in this season, so the clock is ticking. Here's the full list of Fortnite Week 13's challenges.
Full list of Week 13 Fortnite challenges
According to LazyLeaks, this week and next will be the last two weeks of challenges. There is usually some time before the start of the next season and the end of this one, but players can expect it soon after that. The anticipated start date for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is September 12.
This week, players have an opportunity to earn a total of 375,000 XP. Here are all of the Epic quests for this week.
- Repair IO Equipment (0/3) – 30,000 XP
- Build structures at Corny Complex (0/25) – 30,000 XP
- Destroy IO Intel (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Get Marigold’s Message from the Dead Drop (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Visit Radar Dish Bases in a single match (0/5) – 30,000 XP
- Get Headshots (0/10) – 30,000 XP
- Upgrade to an Epic or Legendary weapon (0/2) – 30,000 XP
Most of this involves the IO because time is running out quickly for Fortnite players to assist them in getting ready for the climactic final battle with the alien invaders this season. Here are this week's Legendary quests. There is no challenge for Fortnite players to get orders from Slone at a payphone this week.
- Open missions kit, then place jammer outside IO base in a single match 0/1 – 45,000 XP
- Leave secret documents at a bus stop - 0/1 - 30,000 XP
- Talk with Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower 0/1 - 30,000 XP
- Leave an IO car at an alien settlement 0/1 - 30,000 XP
- Deploy pallets with Cat Food around the IO base 0/2 - 30,000 XP
These challenges will go live Thursday at approximately 10:00 am EST.