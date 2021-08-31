Fortnite Week 13 challenges: Full list of Epic and Legendary challenges

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is nearing an end. With roughly two weeks to go until the expected start date of Chapter 2, Season 8, now's the time to finish everything that Season 7 has to offer. That means it's one of the last opportunities to collect alien artifacts. It's also one of the last opportunities for players to complete challenges, earn XP and unlock battle pass rewards.

This season's battle pass, full of terrific rewards, will be closing soon. This week's challenges are one of the last chances to earn XP and unlock them. Image via Epic Games

It seems that this week and next will be the last weeks of challenges in this season, so the clock is ticking. Here's the full list of Fortnite Week 13's challenges.

Full list of Week 13 Fortnite challenges

According to LazyLeaks, this week and next will be the last two weeks of challenges. There is usually some time before the start of the next season and the end of this one, but players can expect it soon after that. The anticipated start date for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is September 12.

all new week 13 challenges got added!

(check next tweet fot week 14 challenges)



there's no week 15 challenges! pic.twitter.com/4qFbXDlNBW — Lazy Leaks | Fortnite Leaks ✨ (@Lazyleaks_) August 31, 2021

This week, players have an opportunity to earn a total of 375,000 XP. Here are all of the Epic quests for this week.

Repair IO Equipment (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Build structures at Corny Complex (0/25) – 30,000 XP

Destroy IO Intel (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Get Marigold’s Message from the Dead Drop (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Visit Radar Dish Bases in a single match (0/5) – 30,000 XP

Get Headshots (0/10) – 30,000 XP

Upgrade to an Epic or Legendary weapon (0/2) – 30,000 XP

Most of this involves the IO because time is running out quickly for Fortnite players to assist them in getting ready for the climactic final battle with the alien invaders this season. Here are this week's Legendary quests. There is no challenge for Fortnite players to get orders from Slone at a payphone this week.

So what's new in #Fortnite update v17.50:

- Creative Games Quests (with in the end a FREE Pickaxe)

- Legendary Challenges Week 13 & 14

- Wild Week Quests Week 13 & 14

- The start of the Abduction of Corny Complex

- Slurpy Swamp = Sludgy Swamp

- New Cosmetics — RutgerK (@RutgerK_) August 31, 2021

Open missions kit, then place jammer outside IO base in a single match 0/1 – 45,000 XP

Leave secret documents at a bus stop - 0/1 - 30,000 XP

Talk with Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower 0/1 - 30,000 XP

Leave an IO car at an alien settlement 0/1 - 30,000 XP

Deploy pallets with Cat Food around the IO base 0/2 - 30,000 XP

These challenges will go live Thursday at approximately 10:00 am EST.

Edited by Srijan Sen